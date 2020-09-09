5 TOWERING GM BEHEMOTHS

How’s The Weather Up There?

Undoubtedly, the most distinct trucks in the diesel community are the gigantic and heavily modified rigs that break necks and pull eyes everywhere. In celebration of these beastly trucks, we’ve collected five trucks that surely establish a presence wherever they roam. These five GM trucks are often taken for granted and don’t quite receive recognition for all the work and patience that was put into the build. These trucks aren’t easy to build and it takes a lot of patience and perseverance, but it’s definitely worth the wait. While they look pretty, these rigs can also perform exceptionally on the strip, on the pull track, or at the job site. That’s what’s different between trucks and cars is that the more you modify a truck, the more it can pull and get jobs done quicker. Don’t get me wrong, modifying a car is fun, but not quite as direct of an investment as modifying a diesel truck that can be applied in practically any situation involving manual labor or transportation of heavy equipment.