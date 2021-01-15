What Makes the 7.3L Power Stroke So Great... - Diesel World

And the Aftermarket Parts That Make it Even Better
It possesses the largest displacement in the diesel truck segment, the biggest bore of any V-8 diesel, and the second longest stroke of any V-8 oil-burner ever offered. It’s the 7.3L, the venerable O.G. of the Power Stroke nameplate and the first diesel power plant to reach 500 lb-ft of torque. It’s also the engine that brought full electronic control and an extremely intricate (yet ultimately reliable) HEUI injection system to the diesel industry. Throughout the 7.3L’s production run, it earned a reputation for durability, and even now tens of thousands are still out there on the road, piling up hundreds of thousands of miles on the factory long-block. But that’s not the only thing it’s known for…
The 7.3L is overwhelmingly underpowered and slouchy in stock form, especially by today’s 400-plus horsepower, four-digit torque, and drivability standards. Thankfully, a vibrant aftermarket exists to help bring the 444ci V-8 up to speed. In the pages that follow, we’ll spell out the components that make the original Power Stroke a 500,000-mile contender, and then spotlight all the parts and practices that allow one to make (but also survive) three times the factory horsepower. Your historical guide and performance tutorial for the timeless 7.3L begins here.
From Durable to Powerful:
The Aftermarket Parts That Make The 7.3L Competitive
The Ultimate 7.3L?
