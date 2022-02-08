Rumor of the week

Canyon and Colorado Duramax Diesel To End Production in 2022

According to GMAuthority.com the last Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon models with the diesel option will roll off the assembly line on June 9th, 2022. The production change should make way for the next generation 2023 Canyon/Colorado including a new power plant, a turbocharged 2.7L I4 gasser, which apparently will be the vehicles’ only engine option. This change in power plants was likely tied to the reasoning behind the Wentzville Assembly plant shutdown earlier this month as a retooling likely took place. So go get you a MinniMaxx Colorado or Canyon before they cease to exist at the dealership.

Fuel News

Russian Oil Imports into US at 3-Year High

Russian ammo may be illegal to import, but fuel is at a three year high according to a recent article by oilprice.com. The uptick in Russian oil imports is blamed on a multitude of factors including: low US East Coast inventory (due to low profit margins and a refinery explosion); a Canadian refinery closure; a looming Texas cold snap; and just winter usage increases in general. It was noted that the current situation in Ukraine apparently had no impact.

Fuel News

German trains to halt Diesel use by 2040

According to Deutsche Bahn Chief Executive Richard Lutz “Our 3,000 diesel vehicles will be gradually transferred to running on alternative fuels from this year.” The German freight transport company plans to give up on diesel and switch to the use of BioFuels by 2040, while working on it’s eventual goal of 100% electric trains. The future electric trains are stated to be hydrogen powered, or pure battery powered when the time comes. They also noted that electrified tracks, of some sort, will be employed.

Highlights

Diesel World Readers Rides Truck of the Month Contest

The return of our Readers Rides Truck of the Month contest is here, and it’s now presented by Shell Rotella. Winners of the contest will get to see their truck with a full feature in the magazine, that’s right, the last diesel magazine on newsstands in North America, Diesel World. Monthly winners will also be entered into a competition where they’ll be in the running for a cover feature and the title of the Shell Rotella Truck of the Year. To enter all that diesel owners need to do is submit their ride on dieselworldmag.com. Once entered a voting contest will ensue where anyone can place a vote for their favorite diesel ride.

OEM News

GM Reports Record 2021 Earnings

General Motor’s 2021 earnings report just came out, and guess what, yep, just like so many other OEM’s GM posted record profits for 2021, to the tune of $14.3 billion EBIT. The company estimated 2022 numbers to be even slightly better at best case scenario with a projected earning of 13-15 billion dollars.

OEM News

Hybrids Out Sell Diesel In Europe

Europe has always been a place we love, because they love and just understand diesel. The dirty diesel stigma over there just isn’t the same as it is here. Yet, for the first time ever, hybrids have outsold diesels in Europe. While all EV types sold well in 2021, non-plug-in hybrids are the winners here albeit, by a tiny margin of only 48 more hybrids sold than diesels. We hope diesel makes its way into the hybrid word quickly. Who knows, maybe we’d buy one.

