Common-Rail Injector Tech - Diesel World

The Past, Present, and Future of Diesel Performance

When high-pressure common-rail debuted on the LB7 Duramax back in 2001, it changed the way we look at diesels. Ultra-high injection pressure, solenoid-style, multiple-event injectors, and full electronic control over the system brought the most refined diesel performance we’d ever seen to the table—along with quieter, cleaner engine operation. When Cummins hopped on the common-rail bandwagon in 2003, the result was the quietest, cleanest-burning, and most powerful 5.9L it had ever produced. But once the aftermarket got ahold of electronically-controlled high-pressure common-rail, its true untapped potential was realized. Through ECM tuning alone, another 200-250 hp could be added to a truck’s bottom line, thanks in large part to the factory injectors and high-pressure fuel pump being capable of supporting it. Then it was time to find out what a modified common-rail injector could do, which consequently opened up a whole new world.

Today, common-rail dominates the landscape—be it on the street, the dyno, or the track—so it stands to reason why so many aftermarket companies are building larger injectors for them. From 15-percent over stock to 500-percent over stock and beyond, there is an injector for everyone’s needs. But how do you know exactly what you’re getting when you buy aftermarket injectors? To answer that question, we consulted some of the biggest names in the diesel industry: Dynomite Diesel Products, Exergy Performance, RCD Performance, and S&S Diesel Motorsport. From nozzle modifications to internal body work, to spelling out the difference between solenoid and piezo injectors, to helping us understand a flow data sheet, this is what they had to say.

SOURCES

Industrial Injection

877.971.0271

industrialinjection.com

Exergy Performance

616.551.4330

exergyperformance.com

RCD Performance

309.822.0600

rcdperformance.com

S&S Diesel Motorsport

ssdiesel.com