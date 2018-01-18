-ADVERTISEMENT-

A SNEAK PEEK INTO WHAT WE DID AFTER SEMA 2016

Every year, the SEMA Show in Las Vegas brings together the largest gathering of custom vehicles in one place, at one time. So of course we take advantage and collect our favorite mix of rides from the show and we meet outside of town for an early morning photo shoot. It’s a sort of private car show for the Diesel World staff. This year we shot just over 30 trucks in about three hours. We’ll be sharing those with you over the next few months, but as always we gured you’d get a kick out of getting a sneak peek. So here you are—go ahead and drool over these rides, just don’t get any spittle on the magazine…DW

Super Clean New Ford Dually from Street Diesel Performance.

Mike Hallmark from Hellwig Products getting sideways in their Titan XD with Lance Camper.

Mark Vecellio getting his new Ram nice and dirty.

A 1,500-horsepower Duramax done by Custom Auto in Idaho Falls.

