Diesel News 2-17-20

Outcast Duramax Comes Together

After a myriad of setbacks, Tony Rizzi is edging closer to getting Outcast 2.0 track-ready. With the little truck’s chassis mostly corrected, it’s currently on its way to a third facility to tackle the work needed to finally finish it. It’s been a long, hard road so far, but Rizzi is determined to see the project through. When it finally does hit the track, you’ll find a billet-aluminum Duramax from Wagler Competition Products running on S&S Diesel Motorsport fueling under the hood. The potent Duramax will be backed up by a Rossler transmission and a Carmack Engineering rear-end. The best part? Rizzi will be hunting for 3’s.

Firepunk Preps for Florida Season Opener

Another diesel Pro Mod is being prepped for the first race of the season, and it’s quite familiar. For 2020, last year’s ODSS class champion, Larson Miller, will be campaigning the all-aluminum Executioner Cummins from D&J Precision Machine. With more than 3,200 hp available from the nitrous-fed, single turbo’d exotic Cummins, it will be interesting to see how much power the chassis can handle as the Firepunk team pushes closer and close to 3-second territory. The Firepunk/Save the Racks S10 will make its first appearance at the Sun Coast Spring Shakedown held on March 13-14 at Emerald Coast Dragway in Holt, Florida.

Green Reaper Gets into the Wall

Trying to plant more than 2,500-rwhp and an obscene amount of torque doesn’t always work out. Whether something let go in the rear-end or the track simply couldn’t hold power that night, Daniel Pierce and the ’66 Cummins-powered Nova known as the Green Reaper found the wall at Lights Out 11 on Friday. Luckily, Daniel walked away unscathed and the car appears to be reparable. Focusing on the positives, Daniel and team are already using the accident as an opportunity to update the car. Prior to the Nova’s brush with the wall, it turned in a 4.56 at 162 mph at South Georgia Motorsports Park.

National Farm Machinery Show & Championship Tractor Pull

While the rest of the country was handing out Valentine’s, truck and tractor pullers from all over the world descended upon Louisville, Kentucky, not only for the National Farm Machinery Show but also the championship tractor pull that takes place annually. During Saturday’s matinee pull for the Super Stock diesel truck class, Scheid Diesel’s Kent Crowder took the win, going 237.45 feet. Van Haisley’s Rock Hard Ram finished Second, followed by Chase Eller in the Caretaker, Jim Greenway behind the wheel of Luther, and Don Bowling’s Pulling for the Cure. In the coveted 10,200-pound Pro Stock class, Jason Svonavec took home the gold in the finals aboard the Bootlegger.

NFMS Carnage

Without a doubt, competitors were running on the ragged edge in Louisville this year. Take Michael Boyd’s Green Streak X tractor for example. His Pro Stock John Deere sent his charger’s turbine wheel into orbit during Thursday night’s qualifying session. Thankfully, the cross bolts were in place post-turbo, keeping the wheel from wreaking maximum havoc. Despite the downed turbo, Boyd qualified for the finals, and would go on to take second overall. In an unrelated incident during qualifying, a driveshaft from a Modified tractor was sent air born, damaging a fender on David Justison’s “Corn Fed” Pro Stock tractor (shown) as well as a section of railing in front of spectators.

A New Heart for Megatron

For 2020, Jason Wayman, owner of the Megatron Limited Pro Stock Dodge, has teamed up with Perkins Diesel for his engine needs. In addition, the folks at Perkins are also handling the truck’s chassis work. After posting a teaser video of the water-to-air fed, common-rail Cummins on the engine dyno on social media, Jason reminded everyone they could see the brand-new setup in action at the upcoming Cowtown Showdown in Kansas City. On Friday March 13, the Limited Pro Stock diesel trucks will qualify for the finale the following evening. Look for Wayman and Megatron to be front-runners in both qualifying and the finals.

SPE Emperor kit

A sound alternative to current S300 conversion kits on the market for the 6.7L Power Stroke (especially ’11-’14 models) will soon be coming off of preorder. Snyder Performance Engineering’s Emperor turbo system is one of the highest quality and refined kits available, offering you your choice of an S363, S366 or S370 in place of the factory VGT. The company’s 100-percent bolt-on upgrade comes with a new passenger side up-pipe and exhaust manifold (the driver side manifold is retained), a ’15-newer style downpipe, ’15-newer lower intake manifold, an ’11-’19 upper intake manifold, and a hard-anodized pedestal. With the S370 in the mix, the system supports as much as 800 hp.

