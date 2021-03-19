Fastest Passes of 2020 - Diesel World

In An Unprecedented Year For Motorsports, These Drag Racers Still Managed To Light Up The Track

Just when you thought all had been lost in 2020, you get a feel-good article like this in your hands. There’s no denying that Covid-19 shortened most racing schedules, canceled every major industry trade show, and disrupted countless lives across the nation last year, but like so many other enthusiast-driven pastimes, diesel drag racing kept on keeping on. All things considered, 2020 was a huge year for diesel drag racing. Drivers, race teams, and sponsors remained focused, and countless records were set as a result. Some records were even broken more than once before winter hit.

The 2020 season concluded with Scheid Diesel’s legendary dragster poised to make an eighth-mile run for the 3’s—and Wagler Competition Products’ screw-blown Duramax rail not being far behind. The Pro Mod class got even faster, with team Firepunk pushing the Hot Shot’s Secret S10 deep into the low 4’s by October. In Pro Street, not only did we see new elapsed time and trap speed records set, but a few trucks proved that 4.90s and even 4.80s could be run with regularity. As for brand-specific records, new Power Stroke milestones were achieved in both the 7.3L and 6.0L worlds, while a pair of new Allison-shifted Duramax records were established.

For more on the wild ride that was diesel drag racing in 2020, recapture the breakthrough E.T. and MPH performances kept the sport moving forward.

Fastest of the Fast: DRAGSTERS

Quickest Diesel in the World

Fastest Full Size Trucks: Pro Street

Best of the Rest: