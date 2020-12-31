Diesel World Reader's Rides Collection - Diesel World

Checking out y’all’s rides!

After a couple of installments of publishing some of y’all’s rides, we’ve decided to compile the submissions into a centralized publication. We’re pleased to keep receiving more pictures of the rides, and it’s encouraged to continue sending them in. No matter what the story is, your truck is unique and we want to make sure your story can be heard! Send us pictures of your trucks by posting them on Instagram or Facebook, tag Diesel World, and we’ll check them out!

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Hopefully by checking out some of these trucks, you get some ideas for a possible project truck or get that extra bit of motivation to open the garage and resume working on your truck. And remember, stay in your budget, do the research on parts, and don’t give up on your build!