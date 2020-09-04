READER’S RIDES COLLECTION PART 2

Send In Your Rides!!!

After the first installment of the reader’s rides collection, we decided to post a second edition. These posts are excellent ways to check out fellow community-members rides without possibly risking getting COVID-19 during these bizarre times. Hearing stories for other people’s builds is inspiring and is sure to motivate others to keep working on their builds. Additionally, people tend to overspend a lot of money working on their builds, so you’ll be helping people save money by finding more affordable brands with competitive quality. If you want your truck to be featured in these installments, post a picture of your truck on Instagram or Facebook, tag Diesel World and we could check out your story!