Why The 6.0L Is So Unreliable… - Diesel World

And How You Can Make It More Dependable

Perhaps no other diesel engine in recent memory has burdened its owners more than the 6.0L Power Stroke. Thousands of roadside repairs, expensive tow bills, and repeat failures plague the ’03-’07 Super Duty’s. Rumor has it that Ford even entertained the idea of buying Duramax engines from GM for use in its trucks during this timeframe… Powerful, yes. Reliable, no. You can virtually point to any component on the 6.0L other than its rotating assembly and associate some form of poor engineering or premature failure with it. Exhaust gas recirculation system, oil cooler, head gasket, injector, high-pressure oil pump, FICM, and turbocharger issues all run rampant—several of which strike within the first 100,000 miles

To be fair, some 6.0L’s do go the distance, but it’s very rare to find one with a quarter-million miles on the clock and no history of at least some sort of significant repair. In the following pages, we’ll walk you through all of the 6.0L’s common failure points, starting with the most prevalent offenders. Fortunately for all of us in 2020, 99-percent of the 6.0L’s problems have been thoroughly documented by mechanics and addressed by the diesel world’s thriving aftermarket. We’ll conclude with a list of must-have upgrades that no 6.0L Power Stroke should be forced to live without.