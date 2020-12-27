MODIFICATIONS FOR YOUR RACE TRUCK - Diesel World

Making Your Rocketship Even Faster!

In the truck community, attending races of various sorts isn’t a bizarre occurrence, if anything, it’s encouraged. Attending races allows owners to get exposure to other trucks with unique engine setups and modifications. By meeting new people and seeing others’ project trucks, you can learn some tips, get some parts recommendations, or get that extra motivation to keep working on your truck. Truck racing takes many forms and the main three being drag racing, pulling competitions, and monster truck races. The trucks that enter these races are very heavily modified and go through lots of testing to find where performance can be optimized in any way possible.