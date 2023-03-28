Pulling Down South

The infamous Jumping Jack Flash Pro Stock truck, a ’16 F-350 packing a Hypermax common-rail 6.7L Power Stroke under the hood, showed up in Hammond, Louisiana over the weekend. The reason? The first Mid-South PPL points hook on the season. With the truck’s builder, Will Hardesty, behind the wheel (for the first time, no less), the JJF Ford lugged the sled 308-feet on Friday night—which was good enough for Fifth Place in a tough class. The following night, Will hooked first and jumped out to a 318-foot distance, and eventually held on as the third furthest distance traveled. Outdoor pulling season is officially underway!

Source: https://www.facebook.com/LouisianaTractorPull