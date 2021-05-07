Muscle Cars with a Hint of Diesel - Diesel World

Diesel & Muscle: A Perfect Combination

Since their release, classic American muscle cars have rightfully earned the badge of being badass. With the immense power and steel bodies, what could someone not like about them? Just take this badass mustang as an example:

What isn’t there to like about it? With many external influences attempting to bring down the popularity of these cars, ironically enough, many of them have skyrocketed in value. Just one more reason to keep your vehicles in tip-top shape, they could be worth a pretty penny in the future! Below features one of our videos showing a Duramax-swapped Chevelle flying down the drag strip.

If diesel-swapped muscle cars are your favorites, here’s a cool article covering a 1,500-hp Cummins-powered Barracuda. In terms of the drag racing, our homepage features a schedule of significant diesel events. If you have blockages in your schedule, you can check out our YouTube page, and get the coverage there! DW

Image Credits

Ford Mustang Bullit: Image by “Alexander Migl” & Wikimedia link: click to access