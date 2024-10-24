Revving Up for 2025: Final Events and New Goals for Stock to Not

With 2024 coming to an end, we are getting to the last few events and trade shows before the off season, when we take some time to catch up on content from the year, spend time with family, and get our plan for 2025 in line.

I’ve been taking the time I have at home turning wrenches and forum diving to get project Stock to Not to the next stage of the build going, which hasn’t been an easy process throughout this year. With our original plan being just to make a 700 hp street truck is still going, we have redirected our end goal a tad bit—Stock to Not is going 4WD! After some big inspiration from my friends to do ET racing at pretty much every event this year, we’re taking the initiative to get this truck onto a recently acquired chassis that will put us in a good position to get to some eighth-mile index racing events completed in 2025. We sat idle and filmed these events from the stands in 2024, and I simply cannot keep sitting on the sidelines. It’s time to go racing!

This issue you’re reading right now shows some examples of some big power diesels, some being for the sake of making a big number on the dyno, and others to win events and break records. Grab your favorite beverage and a good snack and buckle up for another issue of hand-picked features from all over the diesel world.

The whole team over here takes a ton of time and effort to put these issues together and get them out to you all with the most up-to-date and relevant content possible. We would love to get to some new events and work on new tech article projects in our 2025 editorial pool, so send us a message on Instagram or email me at tucker@engaged.media with your feedback—I’m all ears for new ideas!