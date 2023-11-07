’15 Turbo Install & Preventing All-Out Fuel System Failure

From the 5.9L and 6.7L in the Cummins camp to every RPO code Duramax ever produced, even good engines have their share of problems. Ford’s 6.7L Power Stroke is no different—especially when looking at the ’11-’14 version. The first generation of Ford’s in-house diesel V-8 introduced the high-tech Garrett GT32 SST (single sequential turbo) variable geometry turbo and the Bosch CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pump. In relatively short order, the aftermarket discovered the shortcomings of the dual compressor VGT (namely its propensity to overspeed and lack of airflow at higher rpm), and also began to see how destructive a failed CP4.2 could be.

Luckily the same aftermarket that found the limits of the GT32 and had to repair the fuel systems wrecked by CP4.2 failure have created sound solutions and work-arounds for both problems—and we’re installing them on a ’13 Super Duty test mule this time. On the air side, a KC Warlock ’15 turbo retrofit kit from KC Turbos will allow us to replace the problematic GT32 SST with the proven ’15-later style VGT, the GT37. Then for arguably the most cost-effective peace of mind you can buy for a 6.7L Power Stroke, we’re integrating S&S Diesel Motorsport’s Gen 2.1 CP4.2 disaster prevention kit into the fuel system.

Why A Disaster Prevention Kit Should Be On Every ’11-newer Power Stroke

