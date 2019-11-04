10 ICONIC SEMA RIDES

Battle of The Builders!

As this week begins to wrap up, the anticipation for 2019 SEMA only continues to grow larger. Diesel World has featured plenty of builds from past SEMA events, each one being uniquely mind-blowing. Considering SEMA is practically the aftermarket modification capital, it only makes sense to revive the same communal feeling of excitement, as thousands of gearheads prepare to make their pilgrimage to arguably one of the largest automotive expos in the world. Below are ten builds that are definitely worth checking out regardless if you plan on attending this year’s SEMA or not!