What Happened to the Negative Camber Family Hauler?

This is a story that’s widely understood and shared by many in the custom truck world, especially those who have been in the game for some time now. Jimmie Broyles hails from Norman, Oklahoma, and has been building and driving customs for almost two decades. He’s had his fill of everything from laid-out minis to full custom Cadillacs. Bit by the custom bug when he was young, Jimmie has been cutting up rides of his own since he was 17. As a long time member of Negative Camber, he eventually graduated to the big show builds and built a few full-size show trucks and custom Cadillacs.

A few years back, Jimmie needed a daily hauler and tow truck for a ’64 Cadillac project that he was in the middle of building. Since the Cadillac was a long-term build, he would need to haul it to different shops and some shows in its various stages before it would be complete. So, Jimmie did what any one of us would do and went on the hunt for an affordable and reliable tow pig. He came across this 2001 7.3L F-350 and struck a deal for a very “stock” Ford. Although the thought crossed Jimmie’s mind more than once, he vowed to keep this one stock and just use it as a hauler and work truck. Yeah, you can tell where this is headed.

Modest Intentions

But, let’s not get too far ahead of the story. Jimmie had been tinkering with the idea to just ’bag the F-350 and throw some wheels on it, but continued to resist the urge—until the opportunity came. His wife was out of town for a couple of weeks, and well, he happened to have all of the parts lying around in the garage. So, one night he just pulled it in and started cutting away. After about two weeks of working nights, Jimmie had the truck laid flat using a 2000 Chevy 1-ton suspension clip, ’bag-over-axle tow suspension and custom 4-link setup. Of course, his wife had no idea this was taking place, so in the meantime, he narrowed the rear end and had a set of Moser axles built while measuring for the 24-inch American Force Raptor wheels that he had ordered to complete the look.

It was definitely all down hill from there because now the truck was sitting on the ground where it belonged. Jimmie continued to build the truck in true Negative Camber fashion until it became what you see today. Jimmie grafted all-new 2009 front and rear sheet metal, added a custom fiberglass cowl hood and smoothed the bed. By the time it all was said and done, it definitely went a bit further than he had originally planned. The finishing touches included the bright red and traditional flame paint job sprayed by Joey Skinner with flames by Cole Stevens. From there, it was just a matter of finishing off the interior by fabbing up a center console for the Digital Designs audio system and covering the seats with custom Katzkin leather featuring alligator-style inserts.

Can you blame him? Sometimes we just can’t help ourselves, and every little thing snowballs into something else until we walk into the garage one day to see an award-winning build sitting before us. Some guys have all the luck. We just hope his wife went easy on him. DW

Truck Specs:

Jimmie Broyles

2001 Ford F-350

Norman, OK

Negative Camber

Engine:

Ford 7.3 Power Stroke

Custom-built air cleaner

Tucked wiring and detailed engine bay

Power-coated and painted brackets and accessories

Custom engine cover painted to match

Chrome-plated accessories and dress up

Optima Yellow Top batteries

Excursion gas tank

Suspension:

2000 Chevy 1-ton front clip

Slam Specialties bags in the front

Firestone bags in the rear

Beltech shocks

Viair 480C dual compressors

Nitrogen bottle setup in bed

Custom notch and 4-link

Bag-over-axle tow setup

Narrowed rear-end with Moser Axles

Performed by owner and friends

Rolling Attire:

American Force 24-inch Raptors

255/30/24 Durun Tires

Body/Paint:

Converted/updated to 2009 Super Duty front and rear

Custom-built roll pan

T-Rex billet grilles upper and lower

Custom cowl hood

Sheet metal bed

Shaved gas filler

Painted PPG Red by Joey Skinner

Traditional flames by Cole Stevens

Interior/Stereo:

Katzkin sandlewood leather with alligator inserts

Performed by Curt Enochs

Suede headliner by Rodney Simpson

Smoothed and painted trim

Billet Specialties steering wheel

Billet pedals

Custom fiberglass console

Pioneer DVD in-dash

Digital Designs Subs, components and amps

Performed by owner

Special Thanks From Owner:

To all my family, American Force, Digital Design,

Optima Batteries, Katzkin, Negative Camber, Jay

Manning, Viair, PPG, T-Rex Grilles, Palace Auto Supply, Extreme Auto Options, Courtney Halowell, Joey Skinner, Rodney Simpson and everyone who supported and helped with the build.