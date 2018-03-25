-ADVERTISEMENT-

JUDGEMENT DAY COMETH IN WINCHESTER, KY

The team at Thoroughbred Diesel in Winchester, Kentucky, has been hosting the Judgement Day dyno competition and open house event for eight years now, and it continues to be one of the best dyno competitions we have had the chance to attend.

As in years past, Judgement Day separated the trucks into three classes with the largest being the class for stock-appearing turbo trucks. Additionally, there was a 2.6 Turbo class and the anything-goes Unlimited class to round things out. Unlike most other dyno competitions that simply give the top honors to the highest horsepower measured, the team at Thoroughbred measures both horsepower and torque then adds the measurements together to give each competitor a score of total “horsetorques” if you will. With this scoring method, the one with the most horsepower doesn’t always win, but having the most horsepower certainly helps your cause.

 

Well before 8:00 a.m. trucks were lined up around the building to wait their turn to spin the rollers for a chance at diesel performance glory.

Shawn Ethington finished in second place in t he Stock class with his bright red 2008 Ford that made just under 500 hp on the Mustang chassis dyno.

Wade Flannery’s 1968 Chevrolet C10 was the lowest-powered truck to spin the dyno rollers, but it was also the only one with a Cummins 4BT under the hood. The beautifully restored classic was definitely one of the cleanest looking trucks we saw on the dyno.

Banean Woosley’s stout 2005 Dodge topped the dyno charts with more than 1,200 hp and nearly 2,000 lb-ft of torque to take the overall win in the Unlimited class at the 8th Annual Thoroughbred Diesel Judgement Day dyno competition.

Wade Howard won the 2.6 Turbo class with his 2007 Dodge, which was the only truck that broke the 700hp barrier in the class.

After putting up a dyno run of nearly 550 hp with his 2003 Chevy, Jerry Adkins celebrated with a big burnout. His dyno effort landed him in third place in the Stock class.

The now famous (or maybe infamous?) Thoroughbred Hairy Chest Contest brings in a large crowd with everyone cheering on their favorites, both competitors and judges.

Bailey Phillips did not crack 1,000 hp like the rest of the top-six Unlimited competitors, but her torque measurement of nearly 2,400 lb-ft, add to her 700 hp, was enough to give her second place in her class. She also had the honor of having the highest torque measurement of the day.

The line of competitor trucks runs around the shop, allowing spectators to check out the trucks before they enter the competition arena inside the shop where the trucks are strapped down to the chassis dyno. Several of the competitors also show off their power with burnouts in the burnout area outside the shop to thrill the crowd.

BURNING RUBBER

This year, the Thoroughbred crew planned to also host a tug-o-war truck competition on their adjacent lot but did not have enough participants willing to risk their trucks, so the team adapted and offered up prize money for the best burnout. The burnout competition took place during the break between the Stock and 2.6 Turbo classes running on the dyno. Brandon Albright spun the rear tires of his Dodge to the cords spraying rubber across the pavement until the driver side tire deflated on the way to the burnout contest win.

DYNO CONTEST

Twelve of the 35 Stock class dyno competitors put down more than 500 horsepower, with a broad mix of trucks in the class. The lowest power truck in the class was Wade Flannery’s 1968 Chevy C10 that’s powered by a Cummins 4BT, so it was down two to four cylinders compared to most of the other competitors in the class. Of the eleven 2.6 Turbo class competitors, only the top three were able to break through the 600hp barrier. In the wide-open Unlimited class, five of the fourteen competitors delivered more than 1,000 horsepower to the rear wheels; Bailey Phillips even broke the 2,000lb-ft of torque threshold with her 2002 Dodge to take second place in the class. But no one had enough horsetorques to take down Banean Woosley, who scored 3,126.8 horsetorques to take the Unlimited class win while also throwing down the highest horsepower measurement of the day with his 2005 Dodge spinning the rollers to the tune of 1,211.2 hp.

Thoroughbred staff struggles to hold the exhaust duct in place over the hood stack on Tommy Hager’s 2006 Chevy while he made nearly 1,200 hp to finish third in the Unlimited class.

Even with a little spray of laughing gas Chase Davis’ gorgeous 2006 Chevy fell short of the top five in the Unlimited class by just one position, finishing in sixth place. But Davis was one of only five trucks to break the 1,000hp barrier, giving him something to be very proud of.

The 2.6 Turbo class was dominated by Dodges with the make sweeping the top four spots on the leader board. Wade Howard (center) took the win, followed by Daniel Mullins (right) and Tony Jenkins (left) to fi ll out the podium.

The top three Stock class trucks represented each of the Big Three well, with Andrew Lester’s Dodge taking the top spot, followed by Shawn Ethington’s Ford and Jerry Adkins’ Chevy to round out the top three.

If you weren’t able to attend Judgement Day 2016 yourself, don’t worry; Judgement Day will come once again in 2017 with the Thoroughbred Diesel team setting aside the date of Saturday, October 7, for the festivities. Be sure to mark your calendars and arrange your affairs so that you can be there either as a spectator or a competitor. We’re sure you’ll be glad that you did. Just be sure to tell them that your friends from Diesel World sent you. DW

