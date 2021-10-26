Truck Of The Week

Banks’ LokJaw Project Is Coming To SEMA

Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Amsoil exhibit. Central Hall. SEMA. Be there. After a 10-month transformation of a rusty, ’66 C20 into a frame-laying hot-rod with a supercharged L5P Duramax under the hood and an Allison 1000 handling the shifts, Banks is revealing Project LokJaw to the public. The 3.8L Gen-5 Whipple supercharger sitting atop the L5P Duramax is intended to showcase the company’s forthcoming line of turnkey crate engines. The supercharged version will be available to consumers first, followed by a twin-turbo Duramax, and finally a supercharged and turbocharged configuration. If you’re headed to the SEMA Show, you can even catch Gale Banks fielding questions about the build on Tuesday and Wednesday at 2 pm.

Source: https://www.bankspower.com/

Highlights

Locked In At The Haltech World Cup Finals

Other than testing for his 2021 ODSS campaign in the 5.90 Index class, Logan Yelton has been hitting the strip lately in preparation for the World Cup Finals Import Vs. Domestic race. He and his ’93 first-gen coined “The Fossil” are locked in to the True Street class. The 32-car field should be a good way to get compression-ignition on display in front of the masses, and do it old-school style. Logan’s P-pumped, Scheid-built Cummins is rumored to be capable of turning out at least 1,800 hp. We’ll find out how much of that power Logan is able to use on November 3-7 at Maryland International Raceway.

Source: https://importvsdomestic.com/

It’s Cummin’ Back…

Since its unfortunate brush with the wall, Daniel Pierce’s ’66 Nova—the common-rail Cummins-powered X275 car formerly owned by Ryan Milliken—has been under the knife at Mickey’s Chassis Works. Now, after months of repairs and updates, it’s inching closer and closer to being track-ready again. The welds are perfect, the aluminum anodizing is top-shelf, and the Cummins looks to be sporting plenty of billet. Once a record-holder for being the world’s fastest diesel door-slammer, we can’t wait to see Daniel’s Nova moving under its own power once more. As soon as it’s back out in the wild, we’ll give you a full update.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/Mickeys-Chassis-Works-274055239307356

Upcoming Events

Diesel Truck Wars

The fall running of Diesel Truck Wars is just around the corner, and Collin and Paul Edwards’ ‘05 Duramax looks like it will be a prime player in the 6.70 Index category. Recent testing has shown their standard cab Silverado is capable of running 6.70s like clockwork. Other racing classes on the docket at Diesel Truck Wars include ET Bracket, 7.70 Index, Outlaw, and Singles Elite, a single turbo, no-nitrous, heads-up category that should be interesting to watch. It all goes down Saturday October 30 at Northeast Dragway in Hertford, North Carolina.

Source: http://www.dieseltruckwars.com/home.html

Byron Diesel Drags

For years, Byron Dragway has been hosting an end-of-year diesel-only drag race at its northern Illinois, quarter-mile facility. This year, one of the fastest Duramax-powered trucks in existence will be on hand, with the potential to put up 8-second passes. How fitting is it that Brett Deutsch’s wheels-up ’69 C10 will be competing at the site of the World Power Wheel Standing Championships… Awards will be handed out to the top three Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke performers, along with the fastest manual transmission racer in attendance.

Source: https://byrondragway.com/

Europe: Magnesium Supply Shortage Worries Automakers

A critical shortage in the supply of magnesium from China has led the European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) to issue an “urgent call for action” against the imminent risk of Europe-wide shutdowns. Magnesium is an integral alloying material used in producing steel, aluminum, and many other metals—and the European Union depends on China for 95-percent of its magnesium supply. As a result of ongoing coal and electric power shortages in China, the Chinese government has all but halted magnesium production in an effort to curb its domestic power consumption. Europe is on track to exhaust its current magnesium stocks by the end of November.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/10acea.php

Parts Rack

Bully Dog’s Holiday Rebate Starts Soon

Beginning November 1st and running through December 31, 2021, Bully Dog is offering a holiday rebate program on its tuning devices. With the purchase of any BDX, GT Diesel, or Thruster, simply include your proof of purchase and the rebate form, and Bully Dog will send you a pre-paid VISA card for the correct rebate amount. The purchase of a BDX carries a $45 rebate, a $40 rebate is offered with a GT Diesel purchase, and a $30 rebate accompanies the purchase of any Thruster throttle enhancement device. Devices can be purchased through Scheid Diesel, one of Bully Dog’s largest distributors.

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/