Turbos Are Integral To Diesel Engines

Because diesel burns at such a high heat, additional airflow is often needed to compensate for the increased heat levels. One way to supply the engine with the increased airflow is by using a turbocharger. By taking advantage of the needed airflow, you can increase the power even further. Turbochargers typically make a distinct whistling noise when spooling and trucks typically have one but can have two, three, and more if needed. Keeping your turbo in proper shape is crucial because a turbo that malfunctions could cause an internal problem in the engine. Below are some simple modifications and maintenance tips for turbos when working with Duramax diesel engines.