Truck of the Week

2021 Silverado HD Capable of Towing 36K

This just in: Chevrolet’s ’21 Silverado 3500 HD will boast an available 36,000-pound maximum towing capacity. Chevy released the best-in-class towing bombshell last week, just a month after 2021 model production ramped up. The new, class-leading tow rating can be had in the 3500 HD Work Truck, regular cab, dual rear wheel, and two-wheel drive configuration spec’d with the L5P Duramax and 10L1000 Allison automatic. Complementary towing features include: eight cameras to aid towing confidence, a trailer length indicator, jack-knife alert, cargo bed view enhancement, rear side view enhancement, and a rear trailer view that now features guide lines and a trailer-angle indicator.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/67448/7325?token=Lq7JQBydSboF86TlinWD

Highlights

The Quest For 3’s

Though the industry knew what the Wagler team was likely up to with the introduction of its blown Duramax dragster this season, now it’s out in the open. Team Wagler and driver, Andre Dusek, are targeting a 3.99-second pass before the weather turns cold in Indiana. Over the October 9-11 weekend, the dragster was tested at Wagler Motorsports Park, but it’s unclear how much closer the rail is to going 3’s. At the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, it made its quickest pass to date, a 4.23 at 166 mph. Rest assured, if the diesel world doesn’t see its first 3-second pass this year, the historical moment could happen early in 2021.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Will Toyota Infiltrate the North American Class 8 Market?

Toyota and Hino have partnered to develop a Class 8 fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for use in North America. The joint venture will leverage Hino’s newly developed XL series truck chassis with Toyota’s fuel cell technology—the goal being to deliver exceptional capability without the side-effect of harmful emissions. The project, called the Toyota Fuel Cell XL Series, is said to be an expansion of the existing effort to develop a 25-ton FCET for the Japanese market, which was announced earlier this year. According to Toyota’s senior executive engineer at Toyota Research and Development, Tak Yokoo, the FCET will be “quiet, smooth, and powerful while emitting nothing but water.”

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/67440/7323?token=tWkVNNz7mXdyNX0IknjU

Mainstreaming Diesel

Diesel drag racing is a sport that’s deeply rooted in small business. In fact, many of the industry’s top drivers are shop owners, or even employees themselves. Ben Shadday of Done Right Diesel Performance is no different. Teaming up with Amsoil Inc., Ben, his light-duty diesel repair operation in Osgood, Indiana, and his previous Pro Mod race truck are profiled in a high-quality, 5-minute clip. From drive-in service and dyno testing and tuning during the week to hitting the track on the weekends, Ben and his team’s story mirrors that of many current racing operations in the diesel game.

Source: https://community.amsoil.com/

Events

2021 ODSS Schedule

The world might’ve changed forever in 2020, but the Outlaw Diesel Super Series is forging ahead in 2021 with a full work load. Next year’s ODSS schedule kicks off on April 23 in Julian, North Carolina with Rudy’s Spring Event. Following that, the ODSS Pro classes will be competing at the Ultimate Callout Challenge in Indianapolis the weekend of May 21-23. From there, the ODSS will come to Ohio for Outlaw Diesel Revenge, then move on to Virginia Motorsports Park for the Hollyrock Customs Shootout, followed by the mainstay Rocky Top Diesel Shootout and Scheid Diesel Extravaganza events. 2021 will wind down with the Hardway Sunshine Showdown in September and Rudy’s Fall Event in October.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

PRI’s First-Ever Road Show

In light of the first cancellation in the PRI tradeshow’s history, and in an effort to help manufacturers promote their products and services, PRI has embarked on its first-ever road tour. Coined “The PRI Road Tour,” the cross-country campaign will visit dozens of motorsports companies over a two-month span while collecting, generating, and distributing content for the racing community. The road tour, which began on October 10, kicks off in Indianapolis and will conclude in the Los Angeles area December 15. Along the way, there are 85 planned stops spread out over 11 states, and all across the country.

Source: https://www.performanceracing.com/roadtour

Parts Rack

2019+ Cummins CP3 Conversion Kit

The CP4.2 feeding the injectors on your ’19-newer, Cummins-powered Ram is no different than the version that’s notorious for failure in LML Duramax and 6.7L Power Stroke applications. When the CP4.2 fails, it contaminates the entire fuel system (tank, lift pump, supply/return lines, rail(s), injectors). For utmost reliability, S&S Diesel Motorsport has developed a CP3 conversion kit for the latest 6.7L Cummins. As with other top-quality conversion systems S&S offers, various versions of the CP3 are available, including Super Sport, 10mm, 12mm, and 14mm. Note that tuning is required for seamless integration of the CP3. S&S is currently taking pre-orders and plans to start shipping kits on October 23.

Source: https://ssdiesel.com/