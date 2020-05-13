ENDLESS ADVANCEMENT

THE DIESEL INDUSTRY TAKES A BIG LEAP FORWARD AT THE 2019 PRI TRADE SHOW

Nothing puts an exclamation point on the end of the year quite like the Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis. December 12-14, the 32nd annual PRI Show was held in the Indiana Convention Center, where it once again became the epicenter of new racing technology. Thanks to the more than 3,300 manufacturer booths, the exhibit halls were overflowing with championship-caliber vehicles, 3,000-plus horsepower engines, cutting-edge parts, and enthusiastic people. Luckily for us, the diesel performance side of the racing industry continues to be well-represented at PRI, and the general consensus at this year’s show was that 2020 is going to be big.

At the Wagler Competition Products booth, its P-pumped Duramax-based DX460 monstrosity was the focal point. One look at this mechanical masterpiece and you’ll see why Wagler is serious about obliterating the 3,000hp wall with this Duramax. Over in ARP’s neck of the woods, Haisley Machine seemed to have switched to a 24-valve version of its deck-plate, Super B Cummins for the Super Stock truck class. And as the guys from D&J Precision Machine counted down the days to their return to the engine dyno, their billet-aluminum block and head Cummins was available for everyone to see in the Fluidampr booth.

Representing the Outlaw Diesel Super Series, the world’s fastest Power Stroke from the Rudy’s camp, PPEI and NGM Diesel’s brand-new Duramax-powered Corvette, and Logan Yelton’s 5.90 Index first-gen all received designated parking spots. Key fuel system, turbocharger and valvetrain advancements came in the form of the latest gear-driven lift pump, which couples directly to CP3’s, hubless compressor and turbine wheel technology, and rocker arm and rocker shaft improvements for the Duramax. Take a walk with us down the aisles of PRI in the pages that follow.