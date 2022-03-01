nAnnouncement Of The Week

Rudy’s Fall Event Moves To Rockingham

After shocking the diesel world with the cancelation of its Spring drag race for 2022, the folks at Rudy’s Performance Parts got busy securing a new location to host ODSS eighth-mile action for the fall finale. That place is the revered Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. Located east of Charlotte, “The Rock” will host Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam from September 30-October 1. It will then likely serve as the ODSS season kickoff point going forward (along with the venue to host each year’s finale race). This year’s ODSS season opener remains scheduled for April 29-30 at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Events

Racing The Hardway

Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken hauled his glacier blue, billet Cummins-powered Nova to South Georgia Motorsports Park to partake in X275 at Lights Out 13. Even though he failed to make the cut, valuable data was collected during his attempts to get the car into the 32-car field. During qualifying, the Nova managed a 4.51 at 164 mph, but traction issues spoiled further attempts at putting more power into the track. With new leaf springs under the car, a fresh injector and turbo combination to dial in, and transmission issues to contend with, it simply wasn’t Milliken’s weekend. He’ll be back though. Stay tuned for Sweet 16.

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/

Firepunk Puts Up A 4.0 At Lights Out 13

The guys at Firepunk made it to Lights Out 13, too, and they brought the Hot Shot’s Secret Pro Mod S10 with them. They wanted to take a shot at both making the field and once again breaking into the 3’s. This pass proved driver Larson Miller’s quickest of the weekend, and though it didn’t get him into the 3’s it is impressive nonetheless. In fact, a 1.05-second 60-foot was what the truck cut on its historic, 3.99-second journey through the ‘660 last February. And while the 2.705-second 330-foot and 4.021 eighth-mile were a tad slower, the S10 pulled 2 more mph out the back end. Hopefully, this is a sign the team solved its 5,900-6,000-rpm cut-out issue.

Source: https://shop.firepunk.com/

Highlights

David Petrick’s New High-Pressure Turbo Is A Thing Of Beauty

In the world of 2,000-plus horsepower trucks, Forced Inductions knows a thing or two—and so does former UCC competitor, David Petrick. His future power goals will revolve around the use of this beauty, a Garrett GTR52-based charger (left). It will serve as the high-pressure unit in a massive set of compounds. The 94/104mm turbo is the first of its kind to stem from the Forced Inductions camp and features FI’s new G3 turbine wheel. In David’s specific setup, he will pair it with a 114mm atmosphere windmill (on the right), also from Forced Inductions.

Source: https://www.forcedinductions.com/

OEM News

Cummins To Buy Meritor For $3.7 Billion

Cummins has been buying up a ton of companies and adding to its already resource-rich portfolio in recent months. Its latest acquisition of Meritor is another sign the Columbus, Indiana-based company is focusing on integrated powertrain solutions going forward. As a global supplier of axle and brake technology, Meritor proved attractive to Cummins. They believe eAxles will be a critical integration point within hybrid and electric drivetrains. Cummins plans to fast-track Meritor’s investment in electrification as well. By offering $36.50 in cash for each Meritor share (a 48-percent premium over Meritor’s last closing price), the total transaction value came in at $3.7 Billion.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/02cummins3.php

Emissions

CARB Targets Diesel Transport Refrigeration Units

As the never-ending quest to kill off diesel continues, the California Air Resources Board recently approved some new amendments. They’re about the rules for allowing transport refrigeration units (TRU) to operate in the Golden State. Fresh requirements include the transition from diesel-powered TRUs to zero-emission units, but there’s much, much more. Beginning December 31, 2023, owners of refrigerated warehouses, grocery stores, seaport facilities, and intermodal railyards will be required to do three things. Register with CARB, pay fees every three years, and report all TRUs that operate at their facility(s). TRU owners are also forced to report all TRUs, including those based out of state, that operate in California. Additionally, TRU owners are now required to turn over at least 15-percent of their truck TRU fleet in favor of zero-emission replacements each year.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/02carb.php

Parts Rack

Ford Guys, We’ve Got You Covered

If you’re looking for a cosmetically-appealing means of dressing up your ’17-newer F-250’s rear differential, Banks’ Ram Air Cover looks the part. But more importantly, it outperforms the stock diff cover—and it accomplishes the feat using less fluid. Banks’ patented design offers superior fluid and aerodynamics, and cools five times better than flat-backs! Going further between service intervals and using less gear oil means you’ll save money while extending gear life. Banks’ Ram Air Cover’s retail price is $395. It’s available with the HD Tow Package, Tremor trim, and SRW F-350s with the Dana M275 rear axle.

Source: https://www.bankspower.com/