Diesel News 8-31-20

New Pro Street Record(s)

Four-second eighth-miles are officially the new norm for the fastest of the fast in drag racing’s Pro Street class. After running a new personal best E.T. of 4.86 during testing at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, the stage was set for Johnny Gilbert and the rest of the Stainless Diesel crew. The following day, his common-rail second-gen went 4.82 at 156.72 mph in qualifying. In the process, Gilbert claimed the new Pro Street E.T. record, while also besting the old mph record he set at the Rocky Top Diesel Shootout just one month before. Rumor has it that 4.70s may be in the cards yet this season.

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

The big news over the weekend revolved around the 2020 running of the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. All of the action took place at the event’s new location, Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana, and from the looks of everything we saw the event’s relocation had zero negative effect on turnout. More than 150 of the nation’s strongest running trucks showed up to hook to the sled, the drag racing on the eighth-mile track was intense and plentiful, and dozens of high quality builds were on display in the show ‘n shine. Spectator turnout was high but congestion wasn’t much of an issue, and by all accounts everything ran smoothly and according to plan.

SDX Drag Race Winners

Finishing in the money is no easy feat in today’s ultra-competitive ODSS drag racing series, but the following names were able to end up out front at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. In Pro Dragster, Jared Jones drove the Scheid rail past Wagler’s blown Duramax for the win. In Pro Mod, Larson Miller and the Hot Shot’s Secret/Firepunk S10 walked away winners (along with a 4.26 at 177 mph), while Josh Scruggs took top honors in a very tight final in Pro Street. The 5.90 Index trophy belonged to Rod MacMaster after beating the likes of Austin Doidge, the 6.70 win went to Landon Miller, and Ryan Riddle once again won 7.70—along with finishing runner-up in ET Bracket, right behind that class’s winner, Art Maupin.

Whatever It Takes!

Hustling to piece together an engine in time to compete at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Paul Cato literally put the finishing touches on his Cummins the day before the racing began. His new Pro Street power plant received its machine work, girdle, rods, and deck-plate from Wagler Competition Products, custom Diamond pistons from Freedom Racing Engines, new high-pressure fuel lines from Scheid Diesel, and then a Garrett GT55 Gen II was bolted to a polished Steed Speed exhaust manifold. Showing the new engine no mercy, Cato helped himself to a Third Place finish in Pro Street over the weekend.

Scheid Diesel’s Top-Notch, Off-Track Support

Helping to keep fellow competitors out on the track and off of the trailer, Dan Scheid opened his company’s doors to Super Stock puller Bob Millican following Friday night’s hook, where the engine suffered a broken fuel line. His guys fixed Millican up with a fresh line and the D&J Precision Machine-backed truck named Maverick was back in action on Saturday night. On the weekend, Millican earned a Fourth Place distance on Friday, followed by Eighth Place on Saturday. More than 20 Super Stock trucks made the call.

Emissions News

California Finalizes Fuel Efficiency Requirements With 5 Automakers

Ford is among the list of manufacturers (along with Volkswagen, BMW, Honda, and Volvo) that have agreed to annual fuel economy improvements that are more in line with the Obama-era CAFE standards than what the EPA established in March of this year. The revised 2020 CAFE/GHG rule requires OEM’s to meet a fleet average of 40-mpg by 2026 instead of the 2012 requirement of 55-mpg being reached by 2025. Under the new fuel economy agreement finalized by CARB, the five automakers are required to reach a fleet average of 51-mpg by 2026. This new agreement flies in the face of the Trump administration, and the EPA has warned CARB that the agreement may ultimately be inconsistent with federal law.

Parts Rack

Flex-A-Lite’s New Electric Fan Control

The name that everyone trusts for cooling, Flex-A-Lite, has released its new compact electric fan controllers. Fan activation is adjustable from roughly 160-degrees F to 220 degrees F, and incremental adjustments can be made with a small, flathead screwdriver. Each controller includes a 30-amp relay and inline fuse, which is rated for fans with up to a 20-amp continuous draw. Potted electronics are part of the water-resistant package, along with protection from vibration. Additionally, each controller comes with a provision for an optional manual override switch.

