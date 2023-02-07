Up next
Full-Manual Valvebody, Four-Speed 68RFE

WP Developments has created the world’s first full-manual valvebody 68RFE. The quick-shifting four-speed does away with the use of the 68RFE’s first gear (where sprag failure is highly common) and fifth gear (where 4C clutch failure is frequent). Lockup is available on command via button as is Overdrive, and the valvebody is SSV-less—meaning no more bore/end plugs leaking.

This setup will save you thousands over a 48RE swap—not to mention the headache that goes along with it, namely in trying to make everything work like factory.

 

