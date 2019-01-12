INSTALLING BESTOP’S WI-FI ACTIVATED POWERBOARDS ON A ’12 RAM 2500

Wireless technology is everywhere these days, and it’s been infiltrating the automotive industry for some time. On both the OEM and aftermarket side, wire-free accessories have been wholeheartedly embraced. Staying ahead of the curve, Bestop hopped on the wireless bandwagon in 2013 by introducing its Wi-Fi activated PowerBoard NX running boards. Instead of pulling the door panels, hunting down the correct colorcoded wires to tap into and then reinstalling everything, Wi-Fi modules communicate with a wireless controller to lower and lift the running boards. The plug-and-play system makes pulling the kick panels and measuring wire diameters a thing of the past— and in the process, it vastly reduces installation time.

In possession of a four-door ’12 Ram 2500 that was in need of a more cosmetically-appealing method of cab-entry, we decided to give the Bestop PowerBoard NX running boards a try. Just four hours after opening the box, the steps were on the truck and they were functioning flawlessly (not bad for never having installed a set of Bestops before). Beyond all the wireless advantages, Bestop’s PowerBoard NX steps are each rated for 600 pounds, come with heavy-duty linkages, OEM-grade motors, LED lighting, and quality hardware. Throughout the install, we took note of all the things we like about the PowerBoard NX units. Read on to see why these running boards belong on every truck.DW

WHY THEY’RE WORTH IT:

• Each step holds up to 600 pounds

• Wireless activation components reduce installation time considerably

• No more removing door panels, kick panels, or peeling back interior carpet

• No more locating and then splicing into the factory wiring

• OEM quality sealed motors for utmost longevity

• Built-in anti-pinch safety feature (senses pressure and keeps board from retracting on your hand and/or feet)

• 100,000-mile/three-year limited warranty

SOURCE

BESTOP

800.845.3567

Bestop.com