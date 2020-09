News of the Week

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

ODSS Drivers To Race At PDRA World Finals

The ODSS season might’ve ended on September 19th in Florida, but it didn’t stop the organization from partnering with the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) for one last dance in 2020. Rumor has it that a Quick-8 diesel shootout will take place on the last day of the PDRA’s World Final festivities at Virginia Motorsports Park on October 25th. To capitalize on the opportunity to showcase ultra-fast diesels in front of the masses, the invite list is made up of some of the quickest Pro Mods in existence (including Larson Miller, Ben Shadday, Rawlings Barnes, Brian Gray, Jonathan Montesino, and Wade Moody), along with two Pro Street trucks (Johnny Gilbert and Michael Dalton).

Source: https://www.pdra660.com/

Events

Packed Stands And Lots Of Trucks

Northwest of St. Louis, the Troy, Missouri fairgrounds were open for business over the weekend. Saturday night’s well-attended pull treated the fans in the bleachers to nine different truck classes, including Work Stock Diesel, Open Diesel, Unlimited Diesel, and Street Stock Diesel. Jeremy Haggerty would take the win in Work Stock with his strong-running third-gen dually. The First Place hook would make it four wins in a row for Haggerty. In the Open Diesel category, Keith Witt’s “Crosswired” Pro Stock Dodge yanked the sled nearly 340 feet for the win, followed by Brady Ingram in the Scheid Diesel Pro Stock machine.

Source: https://easternmissouritruckpullers.com/

SEMA 360

In light of the SEMA Show being canceled for 2020, this year’s event will be 100-percent online. Slated for November 2-6, SEMA 360 will bring manufacturers, buyers, and media together with a new products showcase, builder showcase, and an ability to fine-tune your experience by specifying your key categories of interest. The SEMA 360 platform will also enable industry peers and journalists to connect with manufacturers and industry leaders in one-on-one roundtable discussions. Despite the obvious drawback of not being able to experience the SEMA Show in person, this may be the first time that many attendees will have a chance to see everything offered at the automotive industry’s largest trade show.

Source: http://www.sema360.com/

The Fallout

In the aftermath of Shawn Baca’s dyno explosion at the Weekend on the Edge event last weekend, Randy Reyes of Randy’s Transmissions decided to see how his 48RE transmission fared. Although the Overdrive planet was still ready for action, the fact that the transmission was bolted to the cross member meant the Overdrive housing couldn’t flex when the engine took flight. Result: transmission carnage on top of cataclysmic engine failure. This transmission lasted more than a year behind Baca’s mega horsepower Cummins and survived a 2,920 hp on the dyno before all hell broke loose upwind of it.

Source: https://randys-transmissions.com/

Garrett Files Bankruptcy

It’s been a rough year in the automotive world, and that includes virtually every component manufacturer that supplies OE’s and the aftermarket the products they need. Citing the liabilities and financial strains associated with the heavy debt inherited when Honeywell spun off from the company in 2018 (and coupled with the complications that’ve arisen during the Covid-19 pandemic), Garrett Motion Incorporated declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy recently. While it appears to be terrible news, underneath the surface it’s rumored that the powers that be at Garrett have already found a new potential owner in investment group KPS Capital Partners. This means that, at least for now, the Garrett turbochargers we’ve all come to love will still continue to be produced.

Source: https://www.thedrive.com/news/36636/turbocharger-manufacturer-garrett-files-for-bankruptcy?xid=fbshare&fbclid=IwAR0fWePazr1NQGhBeL_NML5sksUOOubi80IdHz5o5ZLBqHf9zdOUh_gBF1U

Emissions

California Governor Wants 100% Zero-Emission Car Sales By 2035

In an executive order issued last week, California Governor, Gavin Newsom, set goals for the adoption of zero emission vehicles. The biggest news item in the executive order? By 2035, all in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks are to be of the zero-emission variety. The order also states that, where feasible, 100-percent of all off-road vehicles and equipment must be zero-emission by 2035, and that all medium and heavy-duty vehicles should be zero-emission by 2045. Interestingly enough, the order does not mention the effect his may have on California’s electric system, which experienced rolling blackouts on several occasions this summer.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/09carb.php