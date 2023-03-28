Diesel Truck Wars Drag Race
Diesel Truck Wars

As it often does, the Diesel Truck Wars Spring event kicked off diesel drag racing for the season. Once again held at Northeast Dragway in Hertford, North Carolina, loads of trucks showed up to compete both on the track and in the show ‘n shine. Out on the drag strip, David Keyser represented one of many old body style 7.3L Power Strokes tearing through the eighth mile in 7-second intervals. Rocking a brand-new E4OD build from A1 Transmission of GA Inc. and after a Jelibuilt Performance tuning revision yielded his OBS Ford’s best 60-foot time to date, David settled in to go rounds in the 7.70 Index category. He would end up taking Sixth Place overall.

Source: http://www.dieseltruckwars.com/home.html

