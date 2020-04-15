Update on SEMA 2020 regarding COVID-19

We all knew that this pandemic would affect the SEMA show this year, or at least it has been on my mind since this all started. Yes, some of SEMA’s more recent events have been postponed or altogether canceled, the 2020 SEMA Show is still set to take place right on time, November 3rd through 6th, 2020. Of course this situation will continue to evolve and as it does we’ll be sure to update you.

On top of that good news, lots of very helpful resources from SEMA during COVID-19 are below.

LATEST NEWS

COVID-19 Resources Page

The Specialty Equipment Market Association is monitoring the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and tracking what this means for our industry. For the latest updates and resources available, click here

Pitching In

The SEMA Garage is assisting Stratasys by providing 3D printed visors, which will attach to face shields and assist those who are working in healthcare facilities. Details here

Status Report

Champion Oil, Impact Racing, and Racecar Engineering are among the aftermarket manufacturers that remain fully operational during the COVID-19 outbreak. Details on how other companies have been affected here. Data is Key

As online shopping surges due to the current economic climate, the SEMA Data Co-op is showing companies how enhanced product data can be a key component in weathering the storm. Details here. Seeking Young Entrepreneurs

The SEMA Young Executives Network is accepting applications for the 2020 SEMA Launch Pad Program, which encourages and supports young entrepreneurs in the automotive industry. Details here.

A New Perspective

Independent retailers in the automotive aftermarket remain the most used sales channel for getting parts to consumers, according to the new SEMA Industry Perspectives Report. Details here. New Products

SEMA Data Co-op members Holley, Klein, and CURT have released new products. See them here.

UPCOMING DATES

• June 24-26: SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit, Las Vegas, Nev.

• July 24: SEMA Installation Gala, Newport Beach, Calif.

• Nov. 3-6: SEMA Show, Las Vegas, Nev.