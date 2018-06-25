Truck of the Week



The BroDozer

Diesel Monster Truck

It’s official. A Duramax-powered monster truck has infiltrated the top ranks of Monster Jam—and it’s highly competitive. Driven by Diesel Brothers’ co-host, Heavy D, the “BroDozer” is the first diesel-powered truck to ever compete in Monster Jam and it debuted in Nashville over the weekend. It’s powered by a Wagler Competition Products Duramax that’s saddled with a compound turbo arrangement and S&S Diesel Motorsport fueling. Although the truck experienced some overheating issues toward the end of its time on the track, its freestyle performance wasn’t hindered in the least, and it even sat in First Place for most of the competition. Heavy D and the BroDozer would end up fourth overall—not a bad debut on one of the biggest stages in all of motorsports. In addition to holding its own against all the alcohol-powered competition, the truck’s unique sound and plumes of smoke were well-received by the crowd.

Events



Thoroughbred Diesel Throwdown

NHRDA in Kentucky

When the sixth round of NHRDA action made a stop in Clay City, Kentucky, the Firepunk Diesel crew was more than ready. The Pro Stock “Save the Racks” S10 they’ve been campaigning took top honors in Pro Stock, Larson Miller won the Limited chassis dyno class, and Lavon Miller placed second overall in the Unlimited dyno category with his 9-second tow mule. Other notable finishes included Wade Moody taking the win in Top Diesel aboard the Flo-Pro-sponsored, twin-turbo’d Duramax rail, along with Dallas Wade taking home the win in the Super Street category with his second-gen Cummins. Unfortunately, all sled pull festivities were rained out.

SDX 2018

Terre Haute, Indiana

With the summer diesel event calendar now in full swing, the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza will be here before you know it. In preparation for upwards of 10,000 spectators passing through the gates, the folks at Scheid are once again offering event tickets online. Tickets go on sale July 1st with both Friday and Saturday costing $30 per day, and Sunday’s entry fee running $20. As in year’s past, weekend passes are also available for $75. 2018 will mark the 22nd annual running of the Extravaganza, and once again the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League will be providing top-notch sled pulling action, Crossroads Dragway will host eighth-mile drag racing, two mobile chassis dynos will be onsite, and a sea of trucks will likely turn out to compete in the Show ‘N Shine.

Highlights

OEM News

Ford Ranked 2nd in Best-in-Initial-Quality

A J.D. Power Initial Quality Study has declared Ford number 2 among all automakers in initial quality. This marks the second year in a row that Ford has ranked second overall, but for 2018 it earned its best cumulative score in the report’s 32-year history. FoMoCo’s ranking is said to have been given a boost thanks to the company’s easy-to-use SYNC 3 technology being available in almost every Ford and Lincoln vehicle produced. As a result of improvements in seating, driving experience, exterior, air conditioning, feature control displays and interior, Ford garnered more vehicle segment awards than any other automaker.

Daimler

Gloomy Outlook for the Mfg

Late last week, German automaker Daimler AG lowered its 2018 earnings outlook in lieu of the newly-imposed U.S. import tariffs in China and the recall of thousands of diesel-powered vans. According to Daimler, as a result of the new tariffs, it expects to see lower SUV sales along with higher costs at its Mercedes-Benz car division than was previously forecasted. Daimler also believes its Mercedes-Benz van division earnings will be significantly hurt due to the recent recalling of at least 6,000 of its Vito delivery vans. However, although Daimler expects to see lower full-year earnings before interest and taxes in 2018, the company stated the amount will only be slightly lower than 2017’s total.

BorgWarner Moves

New Facility

BorgWarner recently opened a brand-new, 100,000-sqare-feet technical center in Noblesville, Indiana. The new location will combine the operations from current facilities in Anderson and Pendleton, and will feature a state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot lab, which is designed to improve the company’s R&D and testing and validation processes. A dedicated sound chamber will be utilized to conduct noise, vibration, and harshness testing. Shaker tables will test for vibration while the massive lab will handle metallurgy testing and analysis.

Parts Rack



’94.5-’97 7.3L Downpipe

From Irate

For years, Irate Diesel Performance has been offering bolt-on T4 turbo mounting systems for 7.3L Power Stroke owners looking to run a T4 BorgWarner or Garrett turbocharger. One of the key ingredients in making its T4 turbo kit work on the OBS Fords is the 3-inch downpipe shown. The two-piece design allows the downpipe to be connected via V-band clamp to your turbocharger’s turbine housing outlet, clear your massaged firewall, and incorporates a Diamond Eye lower section for seamless integration with your existing exhaust.