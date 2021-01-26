Diesel News - Diesel Ranger; EPA news; new turbos and more - Diesel World

Truck of the Week

A Diesel Ranger, Trapped In Time

The barn find of the week goes to this immaculate ’83 Ford Ranger. Unfortunately it’s not for sale, but it is refreshing to know that someone has preserved one of these rare Rangers. This version has the cast-iron block and head I-4 Perkins (not to be confused with the 2.3L turbocharged Mitsubishi diesel that was offered on later models), a naturally-aspirated 2.2L that produced just 59 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque. Despite its “very 80s” power rating, when combined with the four-speed manual (like this one is), the little diesel that could achieve better than 30-mpg.

Highlights

Prepping For The Pulls

Brad Ingram is ready for pulling season. Are you? The Scheid Diesel-built, billet-aluminum block and head Cummins he plans to campaign in his Dodge puller spent some time in the dyno cell recently. However, judging by the size of the massive Hart’s turbo shown here, it looks like Brad’s Super Stock combination was the recipe being dialed in. Over the years, his truck has become infamous for running in both the single turbo Pro Stock category as well as the multi-turbo, big boost Super Stock class. In fact, with a few components changed over, we wouldn’t be surprised if the truck’s setup changed night to night this summer.

Another Dinosaur Bound For 12’s

The 7.3L Power Stroke gets a bad rap at times, especially in the modern age of high-horsepower common-rails, but Austin Seals of KC Turbos is here to remind everyone that the old HEUI-fired Navistar V-8 can still bring a little sauce to the party. His Super Duty cleared 578 hp and 1,238 lb-ft of torque on the rollers, and then the 7,700-pound crew cab went 13.09 in the quarter-mile on a soft, 1.92-second 60-foot on a virtually un-prepped track. Even more impressive, he’s doing this on a set of 238/80 hybrid injectors, injectors that used to carry a 500hp rating. One of KC Turbo’s 66/73/.84 KC300X S3 turbos is in the mix, too, along with a CNC Fabrication high-pressure oil pump and upgraded valvesprings, pushrods, and ARP head studs.

Events

Diesels On The Beach

Good news! Emerald Coast Dragway will still play host to a March drag race in 2021! Coined Diesels on the Beach, it’s presented by Epling Garage and True Street Diesel, and is slated for March 5-6. Classes carrying payouts will be: Pro Street ($2,500 purse), 5.90 Index ($2,000 purse), 6.70 Index ($1,600 purse), 7.70 Index ($1,200 purse), and E.T. Bracket ($800 purse). Pro Mod and Pro Dragster vehicles will be allowed to make exhibition passes. A single day pass costs $20 while a weekend pass runs $35 apiece, with kids 12 years of age and under being allowed in free of charge. To make sure as many people as possible can get in on the fun, the Test ‘n Tune fee is just $20.

Emissions News

EPA Announces $46 Million In DERA Funding

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to award $46 million in Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding to eligible applicants that plan to reduce diesel emissions and exposure, namely from goods movement fleets operating in areas with known poor air quality. Applicants can request funding in order to upgrade or replace diesel-propelled trucks, buses, marine engines, trains, and off-highway equipment with newer, cleaner technologies. Priority will be given to applicants who demonstrate an ability to both promote and continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended. The EPA estimates that 40 to 70 assistant agreements will stem from the competition.

Parts Rack

Diesel Forward Turbos

In addition to its comprehensive line of turbochargers for all Ford Power Strokes, Diesel Forward has added the latest Garrett GT3788VA for 2017-newer 6.7L engines to its catalog. The newest revision is internally fed and oil drained, and comes with a new VGT control valve solenoid (PN 792593-0001). The late-model GT3788VA carries part number 888143-5001S, and the OEM cross reference number from Ford is HC3Z-6K682-A. The same turbo can be installed on older engines, thanks to the company’s retrofit kit (PN DKT1516TURKIT) which comes with the appropriate pedestal, gaskets, coolant pipe and pedestal oil filter.

New Warn Bumpers

Warn Industries has released new front bumpers for both 2017-2020 Ford Super Duty’s and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD’s. The company’s Ascent XP bumper offers buyers that don’t need a winch the option of a one-piece welded bumper solution. On top of its unmatched styling and durability, the Ascent XP units come equipped with a Baja-style grille guard welded on, and they allow the end-user to install a 30-inch LED light bar as well as additional auxiliary lighting. The Ascent XP fits all F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 model 2017-2020 Super Duty’s, all 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 HD’s, and retails for $1,899.99.

