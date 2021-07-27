Diesel News - Tennessee Diesel Event; Revolutionary Piston Design; And More... - Diesel World

Truck Of The Month

It’s Back…

Longtime truck puller, Joe Wiltse, is officially back in the saddle. His old body style Ford was spotted in Sandwich, Illinois over the weekend, cut-tire-equipped and reportedly Cummins-powered. For anyone that remembers, this same ’97 F-350 (coined Relentless) was formerly powered by a P-pumped 7.3L (and Cummins-powered prior to that) and used to terrorize the local Pro Stock class. While a mechanical issue kept him from hooking to the sled this past weekend, we fully expect the bugs to be worked out by the next time anyone sees it. Despite the setback, the rest of the field took note, and we’d say the Illini State Pullers 7,800-pound Pro Stock category just got a lot more interesting.

Source: https://www.illinistatepullers.net/

Events

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout #8

Tennessee’s largest, most badass Diesel event is this weekend!! Brought to you by the crew at RLC Motorsports, RTDS is a weekend filled with drag racing, Show N Shine, Motorcycle Stunt Shows and more!!!! all of this happens at the nicest 1/8 mile facility in Tennessee, Crossville Dragway. Get yourselves out to Crossville this weekend! We’ll see you there. If for some reason you can’t make it, check out the feed on our Facebook page. Highlights from the event will be streaming this weekend, stream made possible by Smeding Diesel.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/RockyTopDieselShootout

Highlights

From Fireball To Fire-Breather

Remember the Mega Cab that went up in flames at the Ultimate Callout Challenge/Outlaw Diesel Revenge race back in May? Derrick Barney’s ’11 Ram has been treated to a new hood, a fresh turbo, and will now be externally wastegated so he doesn’t send this charger catastrophically into orbit. This time, he’s going with the largest S400 in the Stainless Diesel arsenal, the S485 Godfather, which has recently proven capable of supporting 1,895 hp on the chassis dyno. Derrick’s goal is go after the 68RFE dyno record, and then use “all the nitrous” at the drag strip.

Source: https://www.stainlessdiesel.com/

The Diesel Piston Of Tomorrow?

Is Dirty Hooker Diesel on to something by using these Speed of Air Engine Technologies pistons? Using a surface design that mirrors the dimples on a golf ball, they are said to help create turbulence in the compression chamber in order to retain fuel inside the fuel bowl. Speed of Air states that its design promotes more complete combustion, improved performance and fuel efficiency, and (perhaps most importantly) considerably reduced NOx emissions. It’s unclear as to whether or not the guys at DHD plan to run them in their Pro Street truck or something else, but we will definitely keep our eyes peeled and report back on any results they find…

Source: https://dirtyhookerdiesel.com/

Looking For A Rewarding Career?

Like so many other businesses right now, River City Machine of East Peoria, Illinois is hiring. The company currently has four positions open, including automotive machinist. Tasks entail engine rebuilding, fuel injector building, magnafluxing, engine problem diagnosis, increasing horsepower, and performing cylinder head and block inspections. Full time pay starts at $17.50 per hour for full-time employees, and bumps up to $20 after 90 days. River City Machine also offers a 401K, six paid holidays, two sick days, one week of paid vacation after the first year of employment and two weeks after five years of employment, and pays 60-percent of the employee’s health insurance.

Source: https://www.rcdperformance.com/

Emissions

European Union Proposes Radical Climate Change Plan

The European Commission has proposed a climate package it is calling “Fit for 55.” The proposal sets a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 55-percent by the year 2030, compared to 1990 levels. Note: from 1990 to 2019, the European Union was only able to reduce emissions by 24-percent. This means pollution would have to decline by 31-percent in just nine years’ time. To achieve its goal, shipping emissions would be enforced for the first time, free emission allowances for aviation would be phased out, a more ambitious binding annual target would be put in place for reducing energy use at the EU level, and a very ambitious goal of producing 40-percent of the EU’s energy from renewable sources by 2030 would be on the table.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/07eu.php

Parts Rack

WARN Ascent XP Bumpers

Warn Industries’ Ascent XP bumpers offer unmatched, aggressive styling, and legendary Warn durability for your late-model diesel truck. Made from 11-gauge, ¼-inch thick steel, its bumper offers truck owners who don’t need a winch a rugged one-piece bumper. For additional frontal protection, Ascent XP bumpers come equipped with a welded Baja style grille guard, and they allow the end user to add up to a 30-inch light bar. Auxiliary flood or spot lights can also be added thanks to the Ascent XP’s integrated dual light ports.

Source: https://www.warn.com/

Source: https://www.oreillyauto.com/