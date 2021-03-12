Texas Truck Jam and The Holeshot Series Announce New Partnership - Diesel World

March 12th 2021 –

The owners of Texas Truck Jam and the owner of The Holeshot Series have announced a new partnership. For the 2021 Texas Truck Jam, the two parties will work together to turn the already immensely popular Texas Truck Jam event into the largest diesel racing event in Texas. The up and coming Holeshot Series will bring their new western diesel-only drag race series into the mix. On top of the partnership Diesel World has stepped in to help with marketing and will also be live streaming the event to their hundreds of thousands of followers. The 2021 Texas Truck Jam takes place on August 13th and 14th at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis Texas. Click the link below for more up to date info.

Facebook Event Listing – Texas Truck Jam

About The Texas Truck Jam

The Texas Truck Jam is the largest of only two diesel specific enthusiast events in the entire state of Texas. The event originally started as a sort of misunderstanding between the owners and their local San Antonio track. San Antonio Raceway asked them to bring their diesel truck club to what they assumed was an existing event, but when the truck club showed up, they were the only ones there. As it turned out the track expected them to create the event. So the guys took advantage of the situation, and Texas Truck Jam was created. What essentially started as a parking lot truck club meet-up, is now in it’s 4th year drawing some of the fastest diesel drag racers and high-end show trucks from all around.

About The Holeshot Series

The Holeshot Series was created by the team that brought you the Ultimate Callout Challenge, the DPI Expo, and the Northwest Dyno Circuit (NWDC). The Holeshot Series was designed to bring diesel drag racing back to the west. For their inaugural year once again they have teamed up with diesel industry leaders to bring 7 new events out west. The series will be showcased in Arizona, California, Montana, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Colorado and now Texas, with the addition of the Texas Truck Jam. Each event has structured payouts along with a continuing point series for an overall payout at the end of the year.