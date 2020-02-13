HOT PRODUCTS

One of our favorite parts of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is all the exciting new products that are released every year. Whether you’re lowered or lifted, a mechanic, tow junkie, or racer, there is a product out there for you. For this year, we’ve included everything from lift kits, to turbochargers to tools, so you’ll get as wide of a selection as possible. Some of our favorites from this year included the Banks Power diff cover, Precision Turbo’s outlandish 143mm Pro Stock turbocharger, Sinister Diesel’s 50-state legal intake, and TialSport’s T3 turbine housings. There’s also portable truck lifts, wheels, transmission parts, and programmers. Need a 58-inch tall tire? We have it here. So without further ado, here’s 30-plus products from more than 25 vendors that we’re super-excited about.
Ford 6.7L Diesel Exhaust Manifolds
Replacement exhaust manifolds for the F-Series Ford 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel engine, made from performance high-silicon ductile cast iron. Comes with longer studs and spacers.
BD Diesel Performance
800.887.5030
BDDiesel.com
Chrysler 66/68RFE Heavy Duty Overdrive Clutch Hub & Shaft
Eliminate overdrive clutch hub and shaft failure in both completely stock 66/68RFE units and heavy duty/performance applications. Cryogenically treated and featuring shot-peened lubrication cross holes for greater crack resistance, this direct replacement hub and shaft assembly delivers highly reliable protection in any vehicle at any power level.
Sonnax
802.463.9722
Sonnax.com
2020 GM 2500 HD, 7 to 9-inch Black SS Lift Kit
This is an adjustable 7 to 9-inch lift kit that includes: Spindles, torsion bar drops and boxed front crossmember with stainless accents, lower a-arm support rods, skid plate, 4 front bump stops, boxed compression struts, brake lines, front and rear shocks. In the rear: blocks with bump stops, U-bolts, all hardware including brake line and electrical drop brackets, plus color instructions.
McGaughy’s Suspension
559.226.8196
McGaughys.com
XXL Direct Replacement Fuel Tank
A direct fit replacement fuel tank for the popular 2013 to current Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 Crew Cab, Short Bed pick up trucks with the legendary Cummins diesel engine. Being a direct fit, there is no cutting or fabrication required. The tank was designed to fit in the chassis and around all other systems.
TITAN Fuel Tanks
208.522.1325
TitanFuelTanks.com
TiALSport F3V SS Turbine Housings
F3V series, with a T3 bolted inlet flange, and v-band outlet flange. Four A/Rs, 0.63/0.82/1.03/1.21, are offered for a range of turbine designs from 56 to 80mm inducers, for popular competitive products as well as our own Xona Rotor units.
TiAL Products/Xona Rotor
989.729.8553
TialSport.com
Total Control Unit 47/48
CAC has developed a plug and play module for installation of an Allison 1000/2000 behind all Dodge Cummins trucks with a 47RE or 48RE with seamless integration and no need for engine programming or reprogramming of any kind. The Dodge still thinks the OEM transmission is in place, and all features and functions of the truck work as intended.
Custom Automatic Conversions
865.253.1133
CAConversions.com
Cali Offroad Paradox Gloss black / Milled
Cali Offroad, Paradox. Shown in our Gloss Black with milled spokes. Also available in High polished with milled accents The Paradox is our rendition of a classic full face wheel designed with a modern touch. Available in 20×9, 20×10, 20×12, 22×12 and 24×14 inch sizes for all of your popular 5, 6 and 8 lug applications.
The Wheel Group/ Wheel-1
626.363.1676
CaliOffroad.com
QTP 5-inch Electric Exhaust Cutout Kit
The best just got bigger. Introducing the QTP 5 inch Electric Exhaust Cutout. 5/8-inch thick heavy duty CNC aircraft aluminum body, stainless steel butterfly/shaft and a high torque permanent magnet gear reduction motor. You are in control! Mild to wild. Shown with: 5-inch stainless steel Y-pipe, one-touch wireless remote. Made in the USA.
QTP Quick Time Performance
973.513.9955
QuickTimePerformance.com
PPE Deep-Capacity Engine Oil Pan (GM L5P)
Features: flat bottom–solves the oil drainage problem associated with the stock GM pan. Two-quart additional oil capacity. Cast, high-grade aluminum alloy for optimal heat dissipation. Neodymium magnet equipped, billet stainless steel drain plug. Lifetime warranty. Raw or powder-coated black finishes.
PPE Inc.
714.985.4825
PPEdiesel.com
Pulsar for the 2017-2019 GM Duramax 6.6L L5P.
The Pulsar inline is an industry-exclusive technology, now available via Pulsar, has totally changed the game when it comes to adding performance and keeping the ECU on the truck. No mail-in unlocks, no cross-shipment, or hassle. Pulsar supplies instant power, on the fly, with no flash tuning.
Holley Performance
801.476.3343
EdgeProducts.com
The Original Hoffman MiniLift
The Original HoffmanMiniLift; European designed and manufactured, with 110 electric. 2600 lbs (1200 kg) per column lifting capacity, capable of lifting a 5,000 lb vehicle. Assembled, load tested and shipped from Newark, NJ to anywhere North America.
Hoffman Services Inc.
973.242.6666
HoffmanServices.com
True Spike 50 Caliber Billet Lug Nuts
True Spike 50 Caliber Series Lug Nuts are a Unique, one of a kind design. The lower part of the lug nut assembly is made out of CNC Machined Forged Steel and powder coated, and the 50 Caliber Lug Nut Cap is manufactured out of T6061 CNC machined billet aluminum and powder coated or anodized.
True Spike Lug Nuts
305.463.0680
TrueSpikeLugNuts.com
Cold Air Intake for 6.7L Power Stroke w/C.A.R.B. E.O.
Sinister Diesel intakes design, engineering, and fabrication are done in-house to provide industry-leading performance and durability. All of their intakes utilize CNC mandrel-bent aluminum tubing for maximum performance and strength. Our kits include silicone couplers that are far superior in reliability to OEM materials.
Sinister Diesel
888.966.6543
SinisterDiesel.com
Pro Stock Turbocharger
Designed specifically for Tractor/Truck Pulling, as well as high-performance Drag Racing applications, our new Pro Stock Turbocharger features a 143mm GEN2 CEA compressor wheel, and is capable of supporting over 5,000 horsepower. Various turbine housing A/R ratios are available to suit different applications.
Turbonetics / Precision Turbo & Engine
855.996.7832
PrecisionTurbo.net
Ford Super Duty Train Horn and Onboard Air System
Kleinn Air Horns Onboard Air and Train Horn System for 2017-19 Ford F-250/F-350 trucks is a direct fit, 100-percent bolt-on installation using only common hand tools. No drilling, cutting or welding required. Includes a Demon 157.8 decibel train horn, 3-gallon tank, 200 PSI waterproof air compressor and quick connect tire inflator with storage bag.
Kleinn Air Horns
520.579.1531
Kleinn.com
The Fuelbox
The Fuelbox combo is designed exclusively for the mid-size truck market. FTC62 Fuelbox combo has a 40-gallon capacity and is an auxiliary fuel system for diesel pickups. The FTC62 can be used with two transfer options, Auto Fuel Controller system to automatically transfer fuel to your OEM tank or the TP13 transfer pump to transfer fuel to equipment.
The Fuelbox
559.739.0818
TheFuelBox.com
RIGID Adapt E-Series
RIGID Adapt E-Series is the world’s first autonomous off-road light bar. It features the same style and construction as the legendary E-Series. The Adapt E-Series contains cutting-edge technology, with two layers of adaptive response to the vehicle’s available power and driving speed. The Adapt E-Series makes it easier than ever to Own The Night.
RIGID
855.760.5337
RigidIndustries.com
2013-2017 6.7L Cummins Intercooler Kit
More Breathing Room over Stock! Our intercooler offers more spacing on the core to allow for more airflow, resulting in lower temperatures compared to stock. Our intercooler kit comes with everything you will need for installation. All of our accessories were manufactured solely for this kit.
ETL Performance Products, Inc.
234.575.7226
ETLperformance.com
Transmission Cooler Mounting Kit for 2002-2009 Dodge/Ram 2500/3500 with Cummins Engine
Flex-A-Lite® introduces an all-new Transmission Cooler Mounting Kit, including a direct-fit bracket, for the 2003-2009 Dodge/Ram 2500/3500 with Cummins engine (part number 31962). The kit takes the guesswork out of which transmission cooler to choose and how to mount it.
FLEX-A-LITE
800.851.1510
Flex-A-Lite.com
Ram-Air Differential Cover, for 2001-2019 Chevy/GMC/Dodge/Ram, with AAM 11.5 and 11.8-inch 14 Bolt Rear Axle
Banks Ram-Air Differential Cover is unlike any other. Patented design cools 5 times better that flat-backs, increases MPG, and extends lubrication life. Testing flat-backs and those with larger fluid capacitates proved that those covers do not cool as advertised and suffer poor fluid dynamics, resulting in reduced fuel economy.
Banks Power
800.438.7693
BanksPower.com
Weld Off-Road Chasm
Brand new from Weld is the Welfd Off-Road Chasm. The Chasm is a 1 Piece Flow Formed wheel available in 20×9, 20×10, and 20×12-inch sizes and in 5/6/8 Lug bolt patterns. The Chasm features a gloss black milled finish to complete the look of your Truck, Jeep, or SUV. The Chasm features a deep lip design that was engineered to clear the biggest brake packages.
WELD
800.788.9353
WELDwheels.com
ARP GM 6.6L Duramax OE Exhaust Manifold Kit
Replace your rusted, broken, or stripped stock exhaust manifold fasteners with high quality ARP bolts.
ARP Inc.
800.826.3045
ARP-Bolts.com
Uni Injector Puller Kit
This kit saves the mechanic time and money when removing and cleaning diesel and high-pressure gasoline injectors. Featuring a heavy weight, compact slide hammer, you can remove injectors from Bosch, Delphi, Denso and Siemens. A lever lets you to thread onto the diesel inlet fitting while still providing a straight pull. Made in Europe.
800.826.3045
ARPdiesel.com
Stage 4 6R140 Billet Quad Clutch Torque Converter – 11-18 Ford
Our stage 4 Quad disc billet converters are designed for those who have heavily modified engines or for those that tow heavy weights. FTC 6R140 converters features 4 lockup clutches and retains the factory damper assembly to provide extremely smooth converter apply.
Florida Torque Converter
800.790.0039
FLTorque.com
Colorado/Canyon 2.8L Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation Kit
Designed for rock crawling and off-road enthusiasts looking for maximum exhaust tip clearance the Chevrolet Performance Exhaust Tip Relocation Kit offers enhanced off-road clearance while maintaining the rest of the factory exhaust system.
Chevrolet
888.940.2438
Chevrolet.com/Accessories
Chrysler 47RE/RH, 48RE Smart-Tech Big Input Shaft Kit
The ultimate protection against input shaft failure! 35 percent stronger than the best 23-spline shafts, this 35-spline shaft eliminates shaft twist and breakage in the most extreme applications. Its one-piece design fits and functions just like OE — plus 20% more clutch capacity — while a custom billet pump cover delivers predictable converter control.
Sonnax
802.463.9722
Sonnax.com
Diesel Injector Clean + Cetane Boost
Combines the superior detergency and lubricity of Amsoil, Diesel Injector Clean, and the increased horsepower and cetane of Amsoil Cetane Boost in one convenient package.
AMSOIL Inc.
715.392.7101
AMSOIL.com
Mayhem Wheels Cogent Dually Black / Milled
Introducing the Mayhem Cogent. This aggressive and impressive dually wheel. This Rear wheel comes in our Gloss Black with Milled accents. Fits all of your modern dually trucks. The cogent meets and exceeds both load ratings and your styling expectations. Shown in a 22×8.25-inch size.
The Wheel Group/ Wheel-1
626.363.1676
MayhemWheels.com
Derringer Tuner w/iDash DataMonster for 2011-2019 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke
Add +72 hp and +148 lb-ft, with 6 power levels. Interfaces with OBD-II port to communicate with and read the vehicle’s ECU. ActiveSafety® and TransCommand® protect engine/powertrain. Works while in cruise-control, data-log up to 100 parameters at a time (includes microSD) plus log up to 20 min/max values. Patented. Emissions compliant.
Banks Power
800.438.7693
BanksPower.com
2015-19 Chevrolet SilveradoHD 2500-3500 NOVA-Series L.E.D Headlights
AlphaRex™ is proud to introduce our revolutionary PATENTED full LED technology, our NOVA-Series LED headlights mark the debut of our distinctive brand. Our Ice Cube 3D projector is the core of our exclusive design. Each projector is equipped with Osram Oslon Black Flat LED chips to provide maximum light output, both in illumination and projection.
Alpha Rex
888.959.0683
alpharexusa.com
Baja Pro XS
The Baja Pro XS is the Worlds tallest D.O.T approved Light Truck Tire. Designed after the extreme Baja Pro X, the Baja Pro XS is the necessary tire for your On and Off Road rig. With a tough 4-ply bias construction, this tire can handle any terrain. Coming soon in 10 sizes, ranging from 35 inches up to 58 inches tall.
Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels
800.222.9092
MickeyThompsonTires.com