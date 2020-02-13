HOT PRODUCTS

One of our favorite parts of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is all the exciting new products that are released every year. Whether you’re lowered or lifted, a mechanic, tow junkie, or racer, there is a product out there for you. For this year, we’ve included everything from lift kits, to turbochargers to tools, so you’ll get as wide of a selection as possible. Some of our favorites from this year included the Banks Power diff cover, Precision Turbo’s outlandish 143mm Pro Stock turbocharger, Sinister Diesel’s 50-state legal intake, and TialSport’s T3 turbine housings. There’s also portable truck lifts, wheels, transmission parts, and programmers. Need a 58-inch tall tire? We have it here. So without further ado, here’s 30-plus products from more than 25 vendors that we’re super-excited about.

Ford 6.7L Diesel Exhaust Manifolds

Replacement exhaust manifolds for the F-Series Ford 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel engine, made from performance high-silicon ductile cast iron. Comes with longer studs and spacers.

BD Diesel Performance

800.887.5030

BDDiesel.com

Chrysler 66/68RFE Heavy Duty Overdrive Clutch Hub & Shaft

Eliminate overdrive clutch hub and shaft failure in both completely stock 66/68RFE units and heavy duty/performance applications. Cryogenically treated and featuring shot-peened lubrication cross holes for greater crack resistance, this direct replacement hub and shaft assembly delivers highly reliable protection in any vehicle at any power level.

Sonnax

802.463.9722

Sonnax.com

2020 GM 2500 HD, 7 to 9-inch Black SS Lift Kit

This is an adjustable 7 to 9-inch lift kit that includes: Spindles, torsion bar drops and boxed front crossmember with stainless accents, lower a-arm support rods, skid plate, 4 front bump stops, boxed compression struts, brake lines, front and rear shocks. In the rear: blocks with bump stops, U-bolts, all hardware including brake line and electrical drop brackets, plus color instructions.

McGaughy’s Suspension

559.226.8196

McGaughys.com

XXL Direct Replacement Fuel Tank

A direct fit replacement fuel tank for the popular 2013 to current Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 Crew Cab, Short Bed pick up trucks with the legendary Cummins diesel engine. Being a direct fit, there is no cutting or fabrication required. The tank was designed to fit in the chassis and around all other systems.

TITAN Fuel Tanks

208.522.1325

TitanFuelTanks.com

TiALSport F3V SS Turbine Housings

F3V series, with a T3 bolted inlet flange, and v-band outlet flange. Four A/Rs, 0.63/0.82/1.03/1.21, are offered for a range of turbine designs from 56 to 80mm inducers, for popular competitive products as well as our own Xona Rotor units.

TiAL Products/Xona Rotor

989.729.8553

TialSport.com

Total Control Unit 47/48

CAC has developed a plug and play module for installation of an Allison 1000/2000 behind all Dodge Cummins trucks with a 47RE or 48RE with seamless integration and no need for engine programming or reprogramming of any kind. The Dodge still thinks the OEM transmission is in place, and all features and functions of the truck work as intended.

Custom Automatic Conversions

865.253.1133

CAConversions.com

Cali Offroad Paradox Gloss black / Milled

Cali Offroad, Paradox. Shown in our Gloss Black with milled spokes. Also available in High polished with milled accents The Paradox is our rendition of a classic full face wheel designed with a modern touch. Available in 20×9, 20×10, 20×12, 22×12 and 24×14 inch sizes for all of your popular 5, 6 and 8 lug applications.

The Wheel Group/ Wheel-1

626.363.1676

CaliOffroad.com

QTP 5-inch Electric Exhaust Cutout Kit

The best just got bigger. Introducing the QTP 5 inch Electric Exhaust Cutout. 5/8-inch thick heavy duty CNC aircraft aluminum body, stainless steel butterfly/shaft and a high torque permanent magnet gear reduction motor. You are in control! Mild to wild. Shown with: 5-inch stainless steel Y-pipe, one-touch wireless remote. Made in the USA.

QTP Quick Time Performance

973.513.9955

QuickTimePerformance.com

PPE Deep-Capacity Engine Oil Pan (GM L5P)

Features: flat bottom–solves the oil drainage problem associated with the stock GM pan. Two-quart additional oil capacity. Cast, high-grade aluminum alloy for optimal heat dissipation. Neodymium magnet equipped, billet stainless steel drain plug. Lifetime warranty. Raw or powder-coated black finishes.

PPE Inc.

714.985.4825

PPEdiesel.com

Pulsar for the 2017-2019 GM Duramax 6.6L L5P.

The Pulsar inline is an industry-exclusive technology, now available via Pulsar, has totally changed the game when it comes to adding performance and keeping the ECU on the truck. No mail-in unlocks, no cross-shipment, or hassle. Pulsar supplies instant power, on the fly, with no flash tuning.

Holley Performance

801.476.3343

EdgeProducts.com

The Original Hoffman MiniLift

The Original HoffmanMiniLift; European designed and manufactured, with 110 electric. 2600 lbs (1200 kg) per column lifting capacity, capable of lifting a 5,000 lb vehicle. Assembled, load tested and shipped from Newark, NJ to anywhere North America.

Hoffman Services Inc.

973.242.6666

HoffmanServices.com

True Spike 50 Caliber Billet Lug Nuts

True Spike 50 Caliber Series Lug Nuts are a Unique, one of a kind design. The lower part of the lug nut assembly is made out of CNC Machined Forged Steel and powder coated, and the 50 Caliber Lug Nut Cap is manufactured out of T6061 CNC machined billet aluminum and powder coated or anodized.

True Spike Lug Nuts

305.463.0680

TrueSpikeLugNuts.com

Cold Air Intake for 6.7L Power Stroke w/C.A.R.B. E.O.

Sinister Diesel intakes design, engineering, and fabrication are done in-house to provide industry-leading performance and durability. All of their intakes utilize CNC mandrel-bent aluminum tubing for maximum performance and strength. Our kits include silicone couplers that are far superior in reliability to OEM materials.

Sinister Diesel

888.966.6543

SinisterDiesel.com

Pro Stock Turbocharger

Designed specifically for Tractor/Truck Pulling, as well as high-performance Drag Racing applications, our new Pro Stock Turbocharger features a 143mm GEN2 CEA compressor wheel, and is capable of supporting over 5,000 horsepower. Various turbine housing A/R ratios are available to suit different applications.

Turbonetics / Precision Turbo & Engine

855.996.7832

PrecisionTurbo.net

Ford Super Duty Train Horn and Onboard Air System

Kleinn Air Horns Onboard Air and Train Horn System for 2017-19 Ford F-250/F-350 trucks is a direct fit, 100-percent bolt-on installation using only common hand tools. No drilling, cutting or welding required. Includes a Demon 157.8 decibel train horn, 3-gallon tank, 200 PSI waterproof air compressor and quick connect tire inflator with storage bag.

Kleinn Air Horns

520.579.1531

Kleinn.com

The Fuelbox

The Fuelbox combo is designed exclusively for the mid-size truck market. FTC62 Fuelbox combo has a 40-gallon capacity and is an auxiliary fuel system for diesel pickups. The FTC62 can be used with two transfer options, Auto Fuel Controller system to automatically transfer fuel to your OEM tank or the TP13 transfer pump to transfer fuel to equipment.

The Fuelbox

559.739.0818

TheFuelBox.com

RIGID Adapt E-Series

RIGID Adapt E-Series is the world’s first autonomous off-road light bar. It features the same style and construction as the legendary E-Series. The Adapt E-Series contains cutting-edge technology, with two layers of adaptive response to the vehicle’s available power and driving speed. The Adapt E-Series makes it easier than ever to Own The Night.

RIGID

855.760.5337

RigidIndustries.com

2013-2017 6.7L Cummins Intercooler Kit

More Breathing Room over Stock! Our intercooler offers more spacing on the core to allow for more airflow, resulting in lower temperatures compared to stock. Our intercooler kit comes with everything you will need for installation. All of our accessories were manufactured solely for this kit.

ETL Performance Products, Inc.

234.575.7226

ETLperformance.com

Transmission Cooler Mounting Kit for 2002-2009 Dodge/Ram 2500/3500 with Cummins Engine

Flex-A-Lite® introduces an all-new Transmission Cooler Mounting Kit, including a direct-fit bracket, for the 2003-2009 Dodge/Ram 2500/3500 with Cummins engine (part number 31962). The kit takes the guesswork out of which transmission cooler to choose and how to mount it.

FLEX-A-LITE

800.851.1510

Flex-A-Lite.com

Ram-Air Differential Cover, for 2001-2019 Chevy/GMC/Dodge/Ram, with AAM 11.5 and 11.8-inch 14 Bolt Rear Axle

Banks Ram-Air Differential Cover is unlike any other. Patented design cools 5 times better that flat-backs, increases MPG, and extends lubrication life. Testing flat-backs and those with larger fluid capacitates proved that those covers do not cool as advertised and suffer poor fluid dynamics, resulting in reduced fuel economy.

Banks Power

800.438.7693

BanksPower.com

Weld Off-Road Chasm

Brand new from Weld is the Welfd Off-Road Chasm. The Chasm is a 1 Piece Flow Formed wheel available in 20×9, 20×10, and 20×12-inch sizes and in 5/6/8 Lug bolt patterns. The Chasm features a gloss black milled finish to complete the look of your Truck, Jeep, or SUV. The Chasm features a deep lip design that was engineered to clear the biggest brake packages.

WELD

800.788.9353

WELDwheels.com

ARP GM 6.6L Duramax OE Exhaust Manifold Kit

Replace your rusted, broken, or stripped stock exhaust manifold fasteners with high quality ARP bolts.

ARP Inc.

800.826.3045

ARP-Bolts.com

Uni Injector Puller Kit

This kit saves the mechanic time and money when removing and cleaning diesel and high-pressure gasoline injectors. Featuring a heavy weight, compact slide hammer, you can remove injectors from Bosch, Delphi, Denso and Siemens. A lever lets you to thread onto the diesel inlet fitting while still providing a straight pull. Made in Europe.

800.826.3045

ARPdiesel.com

Stage 4 6R140 Billet Quad Clutch Torque Converter – 11-18 Ford

Our stage 4 Quad disc billet converters are designed for those who have heavily modified engines or for those that tow heavy weights. FTC 6R140 converters features 4 lockup clutches and retains the factory damper assembly to provide extremely smooth converter apply.

Florida Torque Converter

800.790.0039

FLTorque.com

Colorado/Canyon 2.8L Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation Kit

Designed for rock crawling and off-road enthusiasts looking for maximum exhaust tip clearance the Chevrolet Performance Exhaust Tip Relocation Kit offers enhanced off-road clearance while maintaining the rest of the factory exhaust system.

Chevrolet

888.940.2438

Chevrolet.com/Accessories

Chrysler 47RE/RH, 48RE Smart-Tech Big Input Shaft Kit

The ultimate protection against input shaft failure! 35 percent stronger than the best 23-spline shafts, this 35-spline shaft eliminates shaft twist and breakage in the most extreme applications. Its one-piece design fits and functions just like OE — plus 20% more clutch capacity — while a custom billet pump cover delivers predictable converter control.

Sonnax

802.463.9722

Sonnax.com

Diesel Injector Clean + Cetane Boost

Combines the superior detergency and lubricity of Amsoil, Diesel Injector Clean, and the increased horsepower and cetane of Amsoil Cetane Boost in one convenient package.

AMSOIL Inc.

715.392.7101

AMSOIL.com

Mayhem Wheels Cogent Dually Black / Milled

Introducing the Mayhem Cogent. This aggressive and impressive dually wheel. This Rear wheel comes in our Gloss Black with Milled accents. Fits all of your modern dually trucks. The cogent meets and exceeds both load ratings and your styling expectations. Shown in a 22×8.25-inch size.

The Wheel Group/ Wheel-1

626.363.1676

MayhemWheels.com

Derringer Tuner w/iDash DataMonster for 2011-2019 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke

Add +72 hp and +148 lb-ft, with 6 power levels. Interfaces with OBD-II port to communicate with and read the vehicle’s ECU. ActiveSafety® and TransCommand® protect engine/powertrain. Works while in cruise-control, data-log up to 100 parameters at a time (includes microSD) plus log up to 20 min/max values. Patented. Emissions compliant.

Banks Power

800.438.7693

BanksPower.com

2015-19 Chevrolet SilveradoHD 2500-3500 NOVA-Series L.E.D Headlights

AlphaRex™ is proud to introduce our revolutionary PATENTED full LED technology, our NOVA-Series LED headlights mark the debut of our distinctive brand. Our Ice Cube 3D projector is the core of our exclusive design. Each projector is equipped with Osram Oslon Black Flat LED chips to provide maximum light output, both in illumination and projection.

Alpha Rex

888.959.0683

alpharexusa.com

Baja Pro XS

The Baja Pro XS is the Worlds tallest D.O.T approved Light Truck Tire. Designed after the extreme Baja Pro X, the Baja Pro XS is the necessary tire for your On and Off Road rig. With a tough 4-ply bias construction, this tire can handle any terrain. Coming soon in 10 sizes, ranging from 35 inches up to 58 inches tall.

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

800.222.9092

MickeyThompsonTires.com