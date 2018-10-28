For the first time ever, the National Hot Rod Diesel Association (NHRDA) visited Utah to host the Rocky Mountain Diesel Nationals. With the help of Salt Lake City-based Industrial Injection as the title sponsor, the NHRDA crew put together one of the best diesel events of the year for the western region. Friday night found everyone at Rocky Mountain Raceways quarter-mile drag strip for the Hot Shots drag racing series.

Top Diesel had just one entry, with the Cummins-powered dragster piloted by Dawna Kraus with a best pass of 8.40@167mph. Jarid Volmer had the MBRP Batmobile out on the track to take home the win in Pro Stock with a traction and power limited 8.98@171mph. The usually super competitive Pro Street class was short on entries as well, leaving Shawn Baca with the win even though he struggled with drivetrain issues on both of his passes. Industrial Injection stepped up for the Super Street class and sponsored a big money payout for the class, which helped bring out some of the biggest names in diesel racing. Super Street entries from Phillip Franklin, Chris Buhidar, John Schirado, Logan Milam, and Jon Jacobs meant everyone had to swing for the fences, and a few even put up career best passes. But no one to could take down the Industrial Injection truck piloted by Jared Delketa, who set a new Super Street MPH National Record at 161mph in the final round. The truck had actually run 164.68mph earlier in the day, but they were not able to back it up within 3 percent, so the 161mph becomes the new class record. For the 10.90 class, which is seeing quite a few street trucks enter these days had a great turnout and brought out a previous national champion in Verlon Southwick, who made it into the final round only to red light against William Terry’s 12V Cummins, which had been running right close to that 10.90 e/t all night as well. Southwick had a little better luck in Super Diesel, taking home the win in that class with an 11.92 qualifying pass and 12.12 e/t in the final round. For the Sportsman class, which is a bracket class, Coy Maughan brought home the win with a 13.46 run on a 13.10 dial time. The Big Rig bracket class was won by the 1952 Kenworth of Charnie Disher, who also won the burnout contest later in the evening.

On Saturday night, the NHRDA Diesel Sled Pulling Series teamed up with United Truck and Tractor Pullers, who are the local pulling club around the Utah/Idaho/ Wyoming region and put together a tough track to really make these competitors work for their wins at the Deseret Peak Complex in Grantsville, UT. The big dog Super Stock class had three-time defending NHRDA Champion Jason Stott out for his first pull of the season, where he brought home the win in a strong class. Trevor Larkin won in the Pro Stock class with the longest pull of the night at just over 350-ft. Limited Pro Stock had Steve Durant grabbing his first victory of the season. The 2.5 Inducer class was won by Kylee Nieffeneggar in a strong running 6.7L Cummins. Austin Elmore took the trophy in Work Stock with a commanding win over second place by over 25 feet.

For the NHRDA’s first visit to Utah, the crowd turnout both nights were spectacular with packed stands and strong entries in every class. Randy Cole, president of the NHRDA, said he was extremely pleased with the turnout and hopes to be able to make it back to the Salt Lake region for another event next summer. DW

