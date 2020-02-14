Northern California’s Annual Truck Bash

Truck Mania, California’s Premier truck event, has been going strong the last few years, and it’s doing nothing but growing. Hosted by Sacramento Raceway, the all-truck event features drag racing, sled pulling, a show n’ shine, and a dyno. There’s also a vendor’s row for those looking for parts, and a food truck row to keep everybody well-fed.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

For 2019 there was a couple new events that were added. There was a “sideshow contest” where owners could do burnouts and donuts any way their imagination could produce, there was also a tough truck competition for those who wanted to see just how much air they could get in their diesels. This meant that there was actually 6 events in one weekend worth of action, which created quite the atmosphere!

There were a number of awesome vehicles in the show n’ shine, but out of all the events, the staple of diesel shows; drag racing and sled pulling were the most well-attended. There were a number of 9, 10, and 11-second trucks on hand storming down the drag strip. Unlike the events where drag-only vehicles dominate, these were still full size, full dress diesel trucks.

This sled pull was no less exciting, with vehicles of all shapes and sizes and power levels. Everything from military vehicles to brand-new trucks to dedicated pullers hooked to the sled. Many stormed so far down the Circle Track that they nearly went around the corner!

Sadly this year there was no diesels in the tough truck competition, but we’re hoping that next year that will change. With the price of diesel trucks nowadays, not many are willing to virtually destroy their vehicles buy skying off of jumps. But we’re keeping our eyes open for a $1,000 diesel for next year!