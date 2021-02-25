Aftermath - Diesel World

Inside Adam Foltz’ 5.90 Index Second-Gen

Diesel drag racing isn’t what it used to be. The engine and chassis setups of yesteryear wouldn’t cut it in today’s four and 5-second eighth-mile world. Even the current crop of 5.90 Index trucks are faster than the nastiest Pro Street vehicles running the circuit just six or seven years ago. With 15 drivers signed up to run the Outlaw Diesel Super Series’ 5.90 class in 2020, the class has already doubled in size since debuting in 2018. As for the competition? It’s fierce—but mostly common-rail. Adam Foltz is looking to change that with his ’02 Dodge, a P-pumped 24-valve he refers to as the Aftermath.

Once a daily driver, and even a truck the local Duramax’s and 6.0L’s used to pick on, Adam ditched the VP44, the original frame, suspension, and interior long ago. Trust us, no one is laughing now. Adam’s P-pumped 24-valve second-gen is one of the fastest mechanical Cummins in the country, and in the pages that follow we’ll highlight the parts and pieces that could make it a top 5.90 contender in 2021. From its overbuilt, 6.7L-based Cummins to its exceptionally light chassis, and its top-notch fabrication to its clean-burning, single turbo over nitrous arrangement, Adam is looking to make the P-pump relevant again.

