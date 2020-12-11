A Tale of Two 1,500hp 6.0L Power Strokes - Diesel World

These 5-second Fords are Bucking All Convention in Diesel Drag Racing

In the spring of 2020, no 6.0L Power Stroke had ever gone 5’s in the eighth-mile. Several were knocking on the door, but all had yet to officially pull off the feat. All of that changed in May, however, when Austin Denny and Charlie Fish met at our first COVID ‘660 drag race at Wagler Motorsports Park. Signed up for the 5.90 Index class, Austin’s ’06 F-250 put up a 5.76 at 120 mph right off the bat, while Charlie and his purple Super Duty nicknamed “Lucky” trimmed tenth after tenth off of their initial 6.20 E.T. by bumping up the nitrous until running a best of 5.85 at 117 mph. But that was just the beginning. Now these 5,000-rpm thoroughbreds can run the number consistently.

So how are these two getting away with campaigning the 6.0L Power Stroke in one of drag racing’s fastest classes? Are they still HEUI-injected? How much nitrous do they spray? What transmissions do they run? How light are their trucks? And how reliable are the engines? The answers may surprise you. One utilizes a compound turbo setup and uses very little nitrous while the other sports a big single and huffs quite a bit of it. One truck relies on a 4R100 to handle its shifts while the other retains the 5R110. One is four-linked front and rear while the other still rides on the front coil springs and rear leafs. Find out which is which in the pages that follow, along with what parts make both of these 1,500hp 6.0L’s so competitive.