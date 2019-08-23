10 Track Monsters

Four-Digit Horsepower Club

Most people think of coupes and sedans when asked about racing vehicles, however, there’s a sector that’s often overlooked in the racing community. Diesel trucks found their way into racing by competing in drag races and off-road racing. People commonly forget that diesel trucks are extremely powerful, and when modified, they’re some of the fastest vehicles on the track. Below are ten articles covering race trucks that could burn most competitors on the strip.