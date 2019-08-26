Diesel News 8-26-19

Truck of the Week

1,000HP Low-Mile ’07 5.9L

While most of us think a ton of work is required to make four-digit horsepower, Keith Burwinkel makes it look easy. Some would even say too easy! By trading parts and making smart purchases any time upgrades were needed, Keith’s 62,000-mile ’07 Dodge Ram 3500 can crush the dyno yet still be driven daily on the street. Having never pulled the head, he installed head studs and stiffer valve springs one at a time, added dual CP3’s, 70-LPM Industrial Injection injectors, and a single S475. Thanks to the use of a diverter valve, his immaculate, six-speed (yes, it’s a G56 truck and on the original gearbox) Dodge is extremely drivable.

Highlights

Working Double Time

It’s hard to say who the best diesel drag racer is in today’s highly populated talent pool, but Ryan Riddle is easily in the top 5. Over the weekend, he stole the show in the 7.70 Index class at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, but also made the semifinals in the E.T. Bracket class. So far in 2019, Ryan’s double-dipping of classes has landed him a comfortable points lead in the latter category of the Outlaw Diesel Super Series, as well as the top spot in 7.70 Index. With two events left on this year’s calendar, stay tuned to see if Ryan can hold onto his points lead in both highly competitive classes.

Events

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza – Drag Racing

Top-notch drag racing, beautiful show trucks, a chassis dyno running nonstop, and the best of the best in truck pulling. What more could you ask for? As the ODSS rolled into the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, so did the heads-up Pro Mod class, with an exciting final 4-second race yielding the Firepunk Diesel crew and the Save the Racks S10 the victory. In Pro Dragster, Scheid’s own Jared Jones would oust John Robinson’s Power Service rail, Stainless Diesel’s Johnny Gilbert took the win in Pro Street, and the ever-consistent Mindy Jackson stole the show in 5.90 Index.

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza – Truck Pulling

Known for hosting back-to-back nights of some of the best dirt slinging in the business, the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza delivered for the 23rd year in a row. The ground-pounding Super Stock class saw Scheid Diesel’s Kent Crowder pull off the win on Friday, with Haisley Machine’s Van Haisley winding up out front on Saturday. Pro Stock diesel truck winners included Brent Meyer of Lincoln Diesel Specialties (Friday) and Jeff Hossler’s Flirtin’ With Disaster (Saturday). Limited Pro Stock truck winners included Garrett Loucks (Friday) and Tad Ingram (Saturday), and the Pro Street diesel truck class victors included Lane Aldrich (Friday) and Chad Durbin (Saturday).

Hoosier State Showdown

Moving the can’t-miss truck pulling action roughly an hour northeast, the Hoosier State Showdown put on by Fleece Performance Engineering is set for August 31st. The 11th annual affair held in North Salem, Indiana will host a True Work Stock class, 2.5-inch category (Battle of the Bluegrass rules), 2.6 smooth bore (PPL rules), and a 3.0 class (Indiana Truck Pullers Association rules). Gates open at noon, pulling begins at 3, and admission is just $7—with kids 7 years old or younger being admitted for free. Pit passes bring you up close and personal with the vehicles and will run you $15.

Unique Swap

The Mercedes-Benz OM617 is one of the most reliable diesel mills ever produced, so why not stuff one into a Tacoma and throw a Holset HX30W at it? The project is being tackled by Direct Injection Engineering of Hendersonville, North Carolina, for an ambitious customer that’s known for his out-of-the-box approach. We have to say, once it’s complete he will have nailed it. Even with the Holset feeding it boost, the indirect injected, inline-five-cylinder diesel under the hood will still likely be dead-on reliable—and it’s sure different from all the 4BT/Taco swaps you see.

OEM News

Piling On the VW Hate-Train

Not only was Volkswagen’s emissions “fix” not good enough in Germany, but South Korea has banned more than 1,200 VW diesel-equipped vehicles for excessive NOx levels. On Tuesday, August 20, the South Korean Ministry of Environment announced a ban on the domestic sale of eight different diesel propelled vehicles from three Volkswagen AG brands. Specific models in question are the Touareg 3.0L V-6 TDI BMT, Touareg 3.0L TDI 4 Motion, two versions of the Audi A6 50 Quattro, two models of Audi A7 50 Quattro, the A6 40 TDI Audi Quattro, and the Porsche Cayenne. The Minstry plans to both impose fines on VW and take the automaker to court.