Which Diesel Truck Gets the Best MPG?

Diesel trucks are a favorite option because of their towing power and overall durability. These make them the best alternative for farm workers or long-haul drivers. They are also a favorite for businesses with heavy-duty requirements. One of the main ways to select diesel trucks is according to the miles per gallon performance. Diesel engines particularly have a better fuel economy compared to their gas-powered counterparts.

When choosing the best diesel truck for fuel economy, factors like engine sizes and types and the associated fuel-saving technologies should be considered. Transmission options and vehicle weight should also be considered.

How Many Miles Per Gallon Does a Diesel Truck Get?

The fuel economy of a diesel truck varies according to factors, including the engine capacity, type, and size. Determining and assessing these attributes can be the difference needed to optimize overall fuel economy.

Light-duty diesel trucks: Light-duty diesel trucks accommodate mid- to smaller-capacity engines. This includes the Chevy Silverado 1500 or the F-150 diesel options. Fuel economy typically ranges from 20 to 30 miles per gallon. Very good for moderate hauling work. Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks: Heavy-duty trucks, such as those made by Ram or Ford, such as the Ram 2500 or the Ford Super Duty, invariably comprise a much bigger engine that produces above 400 horsepower. These trucks are built primarily for heavier hauling or towing, so their fuel economy is between 10 and 20 miles per gallon. Commercial diesel trucks: Diesel trucks are generally inefficient in terms of fuel because of their sizes and the complete weight of payloads in fully loaded trailers. Depending on the cargo, aerodynamics, and road conditions, the fuel-economy figures range between 6 and 10 mpg.

Previous maintenance practices like oil changes and fuel upkeep may also affect engine performance.

Similarly, past engine repairs or accidents may have a lasting effect on the MPG rating. Well-balanced trucks are more likely to perform better or be closer to their original efficiency. One with a poor history may not be as great, leading to higher costs long term.

Which Diesel Trucks Get the Best MPG?

When looking for a diesel truck that has optimal fuel efficiency, it would be advisable to check models in all available categories. The following is a selection of top performers according to the miles per gallon rating:

Best Light-Duty Diesel Trucks

The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the best options in this segment. It has a 2.7L TurboMax four-cylinder engine capable of producing 310 horsepower, linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. For higher torque, one may also choose the 5.3-liter V-8 or the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel.

Alternatively, buyers can opt for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 which has the same 3.0 liter Duramax turbodiesel engine. The turbodiesel option typically returns 26 miles to the gallon.

Best Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks

The GMC Sierra diesel truck comes with an optional Duramax 6.6-liter V-8 engine that churns out 445 horsepower. Depending on the trim level, owners may expect between 17 and 19 miles to the gallon. The Silverado 2500HD Diesel also has a 6.6-liter V-8 Duramax engine. It produces the same, though the fuel economy is rated at between 16 and 18 mpg.

Best Midsize Diesel Trucks

In terms of size, Chevy’s Colorado comfortably slides in between the Silverado 1500 and the 2500HD. It is powered by the 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine, which produces 369 pounds per foot of torque. Thus, this motor achieves a fuel economy figure of 20 mpg in the city and 30 on the highway.

Alternatively, one may better opt for the Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 engine. This EcoDiesel also provides a commendable fuel economy of 22 mpg in the city and 28 on the highway.

How to Improve Diesel Truck MPG

Upgrading the fuel efficiency of the diesel truck reduces the cost of fuel and minimizes wear. Hence, it is appropriate for long-term efficiency. Implementing the following strategies will maximize performance and increase savings.

Maintaining Proper Tire Pressure

When the tires are not well inflated, they create a higher rolling resistance. That stress is transferred to the engine, causing it to work harder and consume more fuel. One way to optimize miles to the gallon is to check the tire pressure on a regular basis to make sure it is not one of the weak links causing fuel consumption inefficiency. The pressure should match the manufacturer’s recommended PSI.

Drive at Optimal Speeds

Speeding may significantly affect fuel efficiency levels. Accelerating past 3,000 RPM, for example, will have a definite effect on the fuel economy compared to doing so at 2,000 RPM before changing gears. The reason is depressing the pedal more frequently feeds more fuel to the engine bay. To maintain optimal speeds, one can use cruise control on highways when necessary to prevent aggressive acceleration and improve fuel efficiency.

Use High-Quality Diesel Fuel and Additives

Low-quality diesel fuel may lead to carbon buildup in the engine, reducing its overall efficiency over time. One may go for high-quality diesel fuel and consider using fuel additives designed to clean the injectors for better combustion.

Similarly, one can check and replace the fuel filter to ensure fuel flow. This is great for maintaining engine performance and fuel economy. However, fuel efficiency isn’t just about maintenance – it also depends on the truck’s history. If the truck was previously used for heavy hauling, had a history of mechanical failures, or wasn’t well-maintained, it may consume more fuel than expected. Checking the truck’s VIN history before purchasing can reveal key details such as past accidents, odometer discrepancies, and maintenance records. This can help buyers avoid trucks with hidden fuel efficiency problems and unexpected repair costs.