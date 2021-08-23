Inside DHD’s Record-Setting Duramax
Many will immediately recognize the charred front clip on this ’06 Silverado and remember when it went up in flames at Ultimate Callout Challenge 2019. But in 2021 it became known for something even bigger: being the quickest 4×4 Duramax on the globe. To be clear, the Dirty Hooker Diesel (DHD) Chevrolet known as “Last Minute Hooker” is still a U.C.C. truck, but this year it entered the shark tank that is the Outlaw Diesel Super Series’ Pro Street class to go head-to-head with some of the fastest trucks in the world. Right out of the gate, driver Tyler Burkhard put up 5.24 and then 5.23-second passes in the eighth-mile. Then came the trip to Indianapolis…
The weekend of May 21-23 was a big one for the Dirty Hooker Diesel team. Not only did they compete in the Ultimate Callout Challenge with the truck, but—in addition to winning the ODSS Pro Street class—also collected a 5.03-second timeslip at 149 mph. That’s a ton of abuse for one engine to take in a single weekend, but DHD’s Duramax survived (and dare we say, thrived, during) each torture-test, persevering without so much as a hiccup. So how did they do it? And what’s the rest of the truck’s record-setting setup?
It starts with a sound parts combination from oil pan to turbo, a happy chassis, a Turbo 400, and the right people behind you. In this case, it’s a family effort revolving around DHD owner Tony Burkhard and his sons Tyler and Seth, but also a team effort with everyone at DHD having a hand in the race program. Together, they’ve made a conscious effort to reset the bar for the Duramax—and they have no plans to let off anytime soon. Only here will you get the full scoop on the world’s fastest four-wheel drive Duramax, a truck that may have even broken into the 4’s by the time you read this.
