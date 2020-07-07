Diesel News 7-6-20

Ride of the Week

Rick Fletes’ Duramax Chevelle

After taking home the 6.70 Index win at the first ever Diesel World Drags, Rick Fletes returned to his native West Coast raceways and continued to hit the track. His LB7 Duramax-powered, ’70 Chevelle is known to show up with this travel trailer in tow before it gets down to business. Once unhooked from the single axle camper, the slicks go on and Rick hits the track. Lately, he and the car have been busy in the NHRA Super Street class, with plans to do some heads-up racing in the West Coast Hot Rod Association, too.

Events

This Weekend: Diesel World Drags, Round 2

This Saturday, July 11th, we’ll be coming to you live from Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana for round 2 of this summer’s Diesel World Drags presented by Smeding Diesel. The action kicks off at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed on the Diesel World Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel. On the track, Larson Miller will try to make it two in a row aboard the Hot Shot’s Secret Pro Mod S10, but will Ben Shadday’s new, highly-anticipated ’63 Corvette pull off the upset? There’s only one way to find out! All ODSS classes will be run again, with the likes of the fastest Pro Street trucks and dragsters, the best 5.90, 6.70 and 7.70 Index racers around, and the best bracket racers east of the Mississippi all showing up to compete.

OEM News

GM Sales Down 34-Percent

We all knew vehicle sales were going to tank in the second quarter thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19, and GM’s figures reflect a 34-percent drop compared to one year ago. General Motors stated that it delivered just 492,489 vehicles in the second quarter. However, though overall sales are down, GM reports that full size truck sales are doing exceptionally well at the present time, and is actually already showing signs of recovery. Despite the effect on demand due to tight inventories, it appears GM has weathered the storm thus far.

FCA Sales Dip 39-Percent

When Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported its second quarter sales on July 1, the year-over-year difference in vehicles sales was 39-percent lower. Despite this, and not unlike what GM has seen, sales are rebounding, with FCA claiming to have noticed strong consumer resilience as early as May. FCA also states that 98-percent of its U.S. dealer network is selling vehicles online, with 20-percent of all new sales leads now coming from online retailing. Steady gas prices and access to low interest loans are believed to have sparked most new vehicle purchases as the economy began to reopen.

Ram to Offer Its Heavy Duty Line in Limited Black Trim

According to HDRams.com, it appears Ram is bringing the Limited Black package (once only available on the 1500) to its 2020 model year 2500 and 3500 trucks, and has even begun to take orders, albeit discreetly. The Limited Black appearance package will entail 20×8-inch cast-aluminum black wheels on single rear wheel models and 17×6 wheels on dually’s, will feature black exterior badging, black exterior mirrors, black headlamp and tail lamp bezels, body-colored door handles and front bumper, and a Black Limited grille. The package will even include power-folding, black tow mirrors with memory, as well as black bumper tow hooks.

More Events…

Diesel Mafia Dyno Day

As the rest of America struggles to fully reopen, Indiana continues to lead in the way of diesel events. The Saturday after Diesel World’s drag race (also in Indiana), Quality Diesel Performance is hosting a dyno day and show ‘n shine in Columbia City. Payouts will be offered for the highest horsepower truck, as well as the best Ford, Chevy, and Dodge entered in the truck show. Things kick off at 10 a.m., but only 25 slots are available for the chassis dyno, so get there early or pre-register (if possible) ahead of time.

Hoosier State Truck and Tractor Pulling

If you’re looking to make a complete day out of it on July 18th, or are simply looking to hit a truck pull, you’ll have your chance in New Haven, Indiana. The Jefferson Township Park Smoke Out kicks off in the early evening with mini rods, followed by trucks and tractors hooking to the sled at 7 p.m. Among the classes run will be: Work Stock Diesel, 2.5 Diesel Trucks, Two-wheel drive trucks, Super Field Diesel Tractors, Hot Farm Diesel Tractors, and Farm Stock Diesels.