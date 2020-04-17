HOT PRODUCTS

JAMMER CAI DRY FILTER FOR THE 6.7L CUMMINS

Edge Products

The all-new Jammer Cold Air Intake for the 2013-2018 6.7L Cummins is designed to optimize your truck’s performance. The Jammer CAIs revolutionary design improves airflow by blocking hot air and using cooler, denser air for optimal efficiency. Combine the Jammer CAI with the Edge Juice with Attitude or the Amp’d Throttle Booster for maximum performance and improved, continuous power. vcv888.360.3343 EdgeProducts.com

AMP Wireless Air Spring Control Kit

Pacbrake

AMP Wireless Air Spring Controls got an upgrade. The preassembled control board of this premium kit now features a built-in, heavy-duty air compressor for total control of the air springs. The kit comes with an easy-to-use app, heavy-duty components, and everything required for a quick, effortless install. It can be easily installed with common mechanic tools in under an hour with no lines or wires to the cab and no drilling required. 800.663.0096 Pacbrake.com

Roadshock LED Lighting

Harbor Freight

Designed for brilliant off‐road lighting in extreme weather and terrain, the new Roadshock high‐performance LED lighting is now available exclusively at Harbor Freight Tools. Roadshock lights are designed to light up the night without breaking the bank. Powerful LEDs provide the brightest, most-dependable light for nighttime off‐roading and other challenging weather conditions. All Roadshock LED lights have a rugged, lightweight die cast aluminum housing with a high‐impact polycarbonate lens that is rated IP67 so it’s dust‐tight and waterproof.

HotShot’s Secret LX4 Lubricity Extreme

HotShot’s Secret

Developed for use in either low-lubricity, Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) fuel or gasoline, LX4 Lubricity Extreme prevents unnecessary wear and scarring of key components inside the fuel system— particularly injectors, the fuel pump, and upper cylinders. For any vehicle utilizing ULSD low-lubricity fuel—especially GM Duramax trucks, semi-trucks, and farm equipment— LX4 restores the fuel’s lubricity, exceeding the Engine Manufacturers Association’s recommendation for fuel lubrication and ensuring long-term protection of the owner’s investment. 800.341.6516 HotShotSecret.com

AMP AIR SPRING KITS FOR THE 2019 RAM 1500

Pacbrake

AMP Heavy Duty Air Spring Kits offer one-piece aluminum end caps and 20 support wires to provide your truck maximum strength and durability. Each AMP Air Spring Kit is equipped with corrosion-resistant roll plates, laser-cut and powder-coated steel brackets, Grade 5-plated hardware, and all the accessories required for the perfect bolt-on install. 800.663.0096 Pacbrake.com

2015+ F-150 Transmission Cooler

Mishimoto

Mishimoto’s direct-fit 2015+ F-150 transmission Cooler is designed with tube-and-fin construction for maximum cooling and flow, with an 184-percent increase in fluid capacity over the stock cooler. Plus, it increases core volume by 105 percent, increases tube surface area by 212 percent and fin surface area by 132 percent. It’s a direct fit for 2015-2017 F-150s and for 2017+ Ford Raptors. 877.Go.Mishi Mishimoto.com

UPGRADED LBZ EGR COOLERS

Bullet Proof Diesel

Bullet Proof Diesel has released a new line of EGR coolers for the Ford 6.7L Power Stoke diesel engine (all model years). These BulletProof EGR coolers feature exclusive, patented H-Core technology, which was developed to resist the common causes of EGR cooler failure. Immediately available, the BulletProof EGR Cooler is the industry’s only upgraded, warrantied EGR cooler for the Ford 6.7L Power Stroke. 888.967.6653 BulletProofDiesel.com

ARP CUSTOM AGE 625+ HEAD STUDS FOR THE 6.7L POWER STROKE

ARP Fasteners

Diesel performance enthusiasts can now take their 6.7L Ford Power Stroke engines to new boost levels using ARP’s new head studs made from Custom Age 625+ material, which is nominally rated at 260,000 psi tensile strength. Studs are centerless ground, then through-hardened in special vertical racks to assure total penetration and optimum ductility. Threads are rolled after heat-treat, which improves their fatigue life tenfold. 800.826.3045 ARPdiesel.com

Sinister Diesel 6.7L Cummins Oil Bypass Kit

Sinister Diesel

Sinister Diesel’s new 6.7L Cummins Oil Bypass Kit provides better filtration than factory filtration systems. The kit features fully CNC-machined steel and billet aluminum components, a Sinister Diesel oil cap, a Sinister Diesel filter block, a 2-micron Amsoil oil filter, braided stainless lines, a mounting bracket, and all necessary hardware. 888.966.6543 SinisterDiesel.com

XDP XLR8R THROTTLE ADJUSTER

XDP

The XDP XLR8R Throttle Adjuster gives you back the control of the throttle in your vehicle. The throttle pedal on your vehicle’s “drive-by-wire” system in many cases provides a subpar throttle response. The XLR8R plugs into OEM connections and drastically increases the signal going to your electronic throttle. XDP includes a hand-held controller that gives you full control so you can pick your setting from Mild to Xtreme. The XLR8R also has a valet mode to decrease throttle response and an anti-theft setting to stops throttle function completely. 888.DIESEL.4 XDP.com

XDP DIESEL POWER PLUS

XDP

Xtreme Diesel Performance is proud to announce the release of our brand-new 16 oz. bottle design for XDP Diesel Power Plus+ complete fuel additive. The new, compact design makes storing the bottle in your vehicle even easier than before. It provides the same amount of fluid and still treats up to 500 gallons. For less than two pennies per gallon, help protect your expensive investment and see the immediate benefits of improved fuel economy, reduced smoke, lubrication of the fuel system, and dispersing of any water in your tank! 888.DIESEL.4 XDP.com

New PPE Firewall Insulation for ’01-’05 GMs

Pacific Performance Engineering

Time to upgrade your tattered, dirty firewall insulation with the brand-new PPE Insulator Firewall. Create a barrier between you and the heat on your 2001-2005 GM truck with this custom-fit replacement. This functional upgrade features merrowed, stainless steel edging for long-lasting performance and grommets for an OEM fit. The ceramic fiber interior is sandwiched between the tightly woven silicone fiberglass outer fabric and the woven silica inner panel. The combination of materials and workmanship creates a temperature resistance up to 1,290 degrees. 714.985.4825 PPEdiesel.com

ARP Digital Rod Bolt Stretch Gauge

ARP Fasteners

Applying the proper amount of clamp load to a rod bolt is perhaps the most crucial operation in assembling an engine. Too much or too little torque can lead to engine failure. Measuring bolt stretch provides a 100-percent reliable method of getting the correct clamping load. Industry-leading fastener manufacturer ARP has taken accuracy to the next level with the introduction of a digital stretch gauge that measures to the ten-thousandth (0.0001”). 800.826.3045 ARP-Bolts.com

SINISTER DURAMAX RADIATOR TUBES

Sinister Diesel

Sinister Diesel has released new radiator tubes for 2001-2005 and 2011-2016 Duramax engines. These tubes are made of mandrel bent, abrasion- and crack-resistant 6061 aluminum. They dissipate heat better and are more durable than factory coolant hoses, which can split and leak over time. Plus, Sinister’s new radiator tubes are polished and powder coated Sinister Blue for a custom look under your hood. Each kit includes heavy-duty spring clamps and four-ply silicone boots. 888.966.6543 SinisterDiesel.com

RC4X Grille with VisionX Light Bar

Royalty Core

Royalty Core has released a new layered and all-stainless steel grille that includes a tightly integrated and curved 30-inch LED light bar from VisionX. The flexibility of the light bar’s backlight halo, which is legal for onroad use, and the extremely bright LEDs for off-road use makes this Royalty Core grille unique. The RC4X grille is custom built to cover all major truck and SUV brands, with some models dating back to 1992. The RC4X also includes the layered flexibility of the popular RC4 grille. 541.343.3643 RoyaltyCore.com

CERAMIC COATING FOR PPE High Flow Exhaust Manifolds

Pacific Performance Engineering

The ceramic-coating option enhances the existing benefits of the PPE Manifolds and Up-Pipes Kit, which is specifically designed to maximize power and flow characteristics. Ceramic coating creates a thermal barrier and doesn’t absorb heat as quickly as raw metal. This reduces the thermal cycle and surface temperature. Ceramic coating promotes even greater flow, which means lower exhaust gas temperatures (EGTs). Ceramic coating also offers long-lasting protection against moisture, road salts, oil, fuel, and other corrosive chemicals. Plus, ceramic coating keeps your PPE Manifolds looking great for a long, long time. 714.985.4825 PPEdiesel.com