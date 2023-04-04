Ultimate Callout Challenge 2023 Limited Pro Stock Truck Pull
Extra-Curricular Activities At U.C.C. 2023

The entertainment value of your U.C.C. tickets just went up. This year there will be truck pulling on June 3rd—and rumor has it that the action will be going down right next to the drag strip at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Early indications are that both the 2.6 and 3.0 smooth bore classes will be held on Saturday starting at 6 pm. These pulls will be sanctioned by the EPIC Pulling Series, with Hot Shot’s Secret sponsoring the 3.0 (Limited Pro Stock) category. So, to recap, as the U.C.C. action winds down for the day on Day 2, some of the strongest-running pulling trucks in the nation will be warming up in the pits.

Source: https://ultimatecalloutchallenge.com/

