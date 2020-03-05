Hot Products

Everything you never knew you couldn’t live without

Bulletproof’d EcoDiesel EcoDiesel EGR Cooler

Bullet Proof Diesel, an industry leader in diesel reliability products, has released a new line of EGR coolers featuring the patented H-Core technology, which was developed to resist the common causes of EGR cooler failure. Immediately available, the BulletProof EGR Cooler for the Ram EcoDiesel offers these truck owners, for the first time, a fundamentally upgraded and warrantied part.

Bullet Proof Diesel

BulletProofDiesel.com

480.247.2331

High End Suspension BDS Ford 2.5-inch Coilover Suspension System

Joining the ranks of BDS Suspension’s lineup of 1-8-inch suspension lifts for the ‘17-’19 Ford Super Duty trucks are new 2.5-inch coilover radius arm systems designed to provide next-level performance, strength, and capability at a modest lift height with room for 35-inch tires. In place of the factory coil springs, these new 2.5-inch systems upgrade to a pair of precision-tuned FOX 2.5 factory series remote reservoir coilovers. These coilovers offer vastly superior damping capability to soak up the harshest terrains offroad while offering comfort for your daily commute.

BDS Suspension

BDS-Suspension.com

Factory Fit AutoMeter Ford Factory Match Pillar Kit

AutoMeter has brought together the most popular diesel gauges into a complete, ready-to-install pillar kit for your ‘99-’07 Ford Super Duty. The kit (Part #7077) includes a pyrometer (EGT), boost, transmission temperature gauge, and gauge pillar mount that seamlessly matches the look of your factory gauges and pillar.

AutoMeter

AutoMeter.com

866.248.6356

HD Performers CP Carrillo Cummins Hybrid Piston and Rod Kits

Looking to develop some trick parts for the Cummins, CP-Carrillo developed the Lightweight Hybrid kit by using a Duramax pin and shorter piston height. These are 10-12 lbs per rotating assembly lighter than stock. Available for 5.9L, 6.4L, and 6.7L, the rods are 0.776-inch or 0.856-inch longer, depending on combination.

CP Carrillo

CP-Carrillo.com

949.567.9000

Mini Duramax Studs ARP 2.8L Head Stud Kit

ARP has developed head studs for the 2.8L Duramax that are made of a proprietary ARP2000 steel alloy that is through hardened with a strength of 220,000 psi, with threads rolled after heat treatment to provide a tenfold increase in fatigue life. They provide extra clamping force to maintain required combustion-chamber sealing and have an extra margin of safety.

Automotive Racing Products (ARP)

ARPdiesel.com

800.826.3045

L5P Drain Support Industrial Injection Aluminum L5P Hood Drain

This aluminum L5P hood drain ring serves as a solid replacement for people who are tired of the flimsy nature of the drains that came with their vehicle. Installing the aluminum L5P hood drain ring is as painless as you can imagine. All you need to do is twist off the stock one and twist the new one on. Remove the gasket from the factory drain by pressing the drain nipple back toward the lock ring. With the gasket in hand, you’re able to complete the installation process by twisting the new drain cover on and connecting and tightening the gasket.

Industrial Injection

IndustrialInjection.com

800.955.0476

One Key BOLT Off Vehicle Coupler Lock

Made of hardened steel for extra security, the Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock works with 1 7/8-inch, 2-inch and 2 5/16-inch couplers to keep a variety of trailers secure while unattended. The innovative BOLT lock (with BOLT’s famous one-key technology) is a visible theft deterrent that is designed with a unique plate tumbler sidebar to prevent picking and bumping. A highly durable powdercoated finish is factory applied to the lock to keep dirt and moisture out while protecting the locking mechanism from harsh weather.

BOLT Lock

BOLTlock.com

844.972.7547

F150 Rumble Diamond Eye F150 DPF Back Exhaust

Diamond Eye Performance is now offering diesel particulate filter back exhaust kits for the ‘18-’19 Ford F150 3.0L Power Stroke. Give your truck an aggressive appearance and sound by installing their 4-inch Aluminized Sport Dual DPF Back exhaust kit. It’s easy to install and is designed specifically for use with the OEM emissions control systems. Sport Dual kit comes with a pair of polished stainless steel or black-coated Diamond Eye Performance logo embossed tips.

Diamond Eye Performance

DiamondEyePerformance.com

800.635.9950

Cummins Slugs MAHLE 6.7L Diesel PowerPak Piston Kit

MAHLE Motorsport now offers the market’s most comprehensive line of Dodge Cummins diesel performance pistons with the addition of its 6.7L Diesel PowerPak Piston Kit (part #197850313). This kit was developed for diesel drag race and pulling applications for the Dodge Cummins 6.7L.

MAHLE Motorsport

US.mahle.com

888.255.1942

Power Stroke Fix Mishimoto 6.0L and 6.4L Ford Oil Coolers

Mishimoto recently released their replacement oil cooler for ‘03-’07 6.0L Ford Power Strokes and ‘08-’10 Ford Power Strokes. The new cooler replaces clogged or leaking stock oil coolers for renewed performance. The kit includes high-quality FKM seals and O-rings to ensure a leak-free fit. As with all their products it comes with a Mishimoto lifetime warranty.

Mishimoto

Mishimoto.com

877.GO.MISHI

Ford Power Banks Power 6.7L Power Stroke Derringer

The new Derringer is the safest inline tuner available for the ‘17-’19 Ford 6.7 Power Stroke pickup. The Derringer adds a dyno and road-tested, best-in-class gain of 59 hp and 106 lb-ft, 26 hp and 42 lb-ft more than its closest competitor! Derringer is the only OBD-connected tuner, making it the only smart, safe tuner available. The OBD connection allows it to tune dynamically by monitoring the vehicle’s boost, RPM, speed, gear, EGT, coolant temp, and more. Derringer even compensates for altitude! Pair it with the iDash DataMonster for greater control while displaying and logging data your dashboard can’t.

Banks Power

BanksPower.com

800.601.8072

Super Duty Suspension One Up Offroad Adjustable Link Arms™

One Up Offroad Adjustable Link Arms (ALA) are another way to improve upon the OEM design with full user adjustability to accommodate lifted and lowered applications. While the factory-designed, stamped steel arm is set for one ride height and axle location, One Up Offroad’s ALAs will suit each individual build. These ALAs are currently made for the ‘05 and newer Ford Super Duty lineup and are a great addition to any build.

One Up Offroad

OUOstore.com

888.98.ONEUP

Cummins Hard Parts Summit Racing Retrofit Rocker Arm Trunnion Kits for Dodge Cummins

Summit Racing’s Retrofit Rocker Arm Trunnion Kits are designed to help eliminate rocker body wear by converting the factory trunnions to a bushed-style assembly. The trunnions are manufactured from micro-polished and hardened 86L20 alloy steel, and the bushings are made from C932 bearing bronze. Oil-flow channels machined into the trunnions ensure adequate lubrication to the bushings. A kit is available with .005-inch, oversized bushings to accommodate worn rocker arm bodies. For ‘98-’07 5.9L 24-valve Cummins engines.

Summit Racing Equipment

SummitRacing.com

800.230.3030

New Grappler Nitto Tire Ridge Grappler

The Ridge Grappler represents the next generation of the Nitto Grappler family of products for both mud and all-terrain. Featuring a revolutionary dynamic hybrid tread pattern, the Ridge Grappler provides a quiet and comfortable ride while the deep, aggressive sidewall lugs and tread pattern provide offroad performance.

Nitto Tire

NittoTire.com

888.529.8200

GM Transmission Upgrade Raybestos Powertrain GM 4L80E Transmission Parts

Raybestos Powertrain is proud to release a new made-in-the-USA, friction-and-steel MaxPak for the GM 4L80E automatic transmission. This Raybestos Powertrain MaxPak increases performance by adding more friction plates and Kolene steel plates than OE. To further increase capacity, it also utilizes their Stage-1 Red Performance friction plates. Stage-1 Performance red frictions handle the demands that a stock or high-energy plate cannot by increasing holding capacity while withstanding higher temperatures.

Raybestos Powertrain

RaybestosPowertrain.com

800.729.7763

Easy-Fitting Installer Koul Tools EZ-ON Press

The EZ-ON Hose Press 409B installs both straight and angled Push-Lok fittings from ¼-inch to 1-inch sizes in mere seconds. It utilizes a stationary vise to secure the fitting and a traveling carriage to clamp the hose. The hose is then easily installed by turning the drive screw with a ratchet or impact gun.

Koul Tools

KoulTools.com

928.854.6706

Long Range F150 Transfer Flow 50-Gallon F150 Replacement Tank

Transfer Flow has introduced a 50-gallon, high-capacity midship replacement tank for 2018–19 Ford F-150 Power Stroke diesel crew cab pickups with 6 ½ foot beds. The 50-gallon replacement tank is perfect for F-150 Power Stroke owners who want to maximize their fuel capacity and driving range without sacrificing truck bed space. Crafted from ReliaSteel, 12-gauge, U.S. high-yield aluminized steel and includes internal baffles for strength and reduced fuel slosh.

Automotive Racing Products (ARP)

ARPdiesel.com

800.826.3045

Under Pressure Pusher Intakes 6.7L Power Stroke Charge Tube System

Pusher Intakes has launched a cold and hot side charge tube system for 2011-2019 6.7L Fords to replace the failure-prone factory charge tubes. The cold-side tube is available with an anodized 6061-T6 throttle valve adapter, or a color-matched throttle valve replacement. Holds compound-turbo system boost levels with ease. Made in the USA.

Pusher Intakes

PusherIntakes.com

772.589.8385

6.0L Power Stroke Tuning Power Hungry Performance FICM Programming

Get more with FICM tuning from Power Hungry Performance. More power, more MPG, more control for your 6.0L PSD. Complement your ECM tuning and get the most from your truck by tuning your FICM as well. With four power levels, you’re in control.

Power Hungry Performance

GoPowerHungry.com

High Visibility Firewire 3 Inch Square Cube Series

The Firewire LEDs Cube is a 3” x 3” Square LED light pod with 5-4 Watt LEDs. This light is ideal for ATV, UTV, trailers, boats, trucks, or work lighting. Available in a black aluminum housing. These lights are compatible with 12V and 24V systems with no modifications required.

Firewire LED

FirewireLEDs.com

317.563.3277

Stealth Power Stealth Modules

The Stealth module is a stand-alone computer that plugs in-line with factory connectors under the hood rather than plugging into the OBD II port (true plug-and-play technology). Unlike a typical tuner or programmer, these modules do not flash the truck’s computer. They are designed to be easily removed before service and to not leave an electronic footprint. While these units will not make a race truck, they will safely wake the truck up and make it perform the way it should. This product is stackable with tuners and throttle boosters for the majority of applications.

Stealth Performance Products

StealthModules.com

888.613.4304

Smooth Operator Toyo Open Country H/T II

The all-new Open Country H/T II builds on the quality and reputation of the Open Country H/T. Advanced technology and design provide improved wet-braking performance and handling, longer tread life, and more consistent traction performance throughout the life of the tire. Light truck and SUV owners will appreciate the dual sidewall design (sporty on one side, classic on the other) that lets them choose the look that complements their vehicle. This premium all-season tire comes with up to a 70,000-mile treadwear warranty and is backed by the Toyo 500-mile trial offer.

Toyo Tires

ToyoTires.com

800.442.8696