Cummins Diesel Engine Lifting Bracket
Firepunk’s Engine Lifting Bracket Is Legit!

“I don’t trust your lifting bracket to hold a fully dressed engine…” How’s this for a confidence booster? To prove its engine lifting bracket is as strong as advertised, Firepunk Diesel posted this photo to social media.

Not only is this Cummins fully dressed, but its compound turbo arrangement is bolted in place and so is the transmission that backs it up. Firepunk’s engine lift bracket is designed to go in the rocker box holes to make this exact situation a cinch for fully dressed Cummins mills. In raw form, the lifting bracket retails for $80.

Source: https://shop.firepunk.com/

