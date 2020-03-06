Diesel Performance Industry Expo 2019

Manufacturer’s Midway, 2020 Qualifiers, and ODSS Outlaw Racing

After all the insane excitement of the Ultimate Callout Challenge, it’s easy to forget the event was about so much more than just the main competition.

This year saw the addition of a number of Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS) Pro Modified trucks blasting lighting passes down the eighth-mile. In fact, a new record was set when Firepunk Diesel’s “Save the Racks” S-10 went 4.25 at 174 mph! A number of other hot two-wheel drives were there, including Brett Deutsch’s C-10, Ben Shaddy’s 3,500-pound Ram, and, of course, the ever-popular triple turbo “Climate Change” driven by Steve Royalty. Although it was initially limited to a Quick-8 format, enough trucks showed up that they extended the count. A number of diesel-powered rides made their first big debuts there, and there were a number of extremely mean-looking trucks we’d never seen before.

DPI Expo

In addition to the drag racing, there was also an enormous Manufacturer’s Midway with more than 130 vendors. Think a SEMA Show just for diesel performance, and you get the idea. The UCC product booths ran the gamut from bolt-ons like bumpers and lights to all-out, 3,000hp competition engines you’d need to sell a kidney to afford. There were a number of Cummins, Power Stroke, Duramax, and even CAT engines firing and revving to provide some background music. If you were looking for a new product, UCC was the place to find it as everything from shifters to turbos were introduced. Alligator Performance even had a couple of live truck builds and will be bringing the results to SEMA later this year.

Qualifiers

Let’s not forget about the stout pickups that were there to qualify for UCC 2020. Just like the regular UCC, competition was fierce as racers had to dyno, drag race, and sled pull. Nine trucks made the call, with Cummins-powered Dodges dominating (just like the regular UCC event). The two favorites going into the competition were the Dodges of John Schirado and Michael Wysowski, which were both rumored to run 9s and dyno more than 1,500 hp. The two would battle it out the entire event, with Michael vaulting off to a huge lead on the dyno, cranking out 2,132 rwhp and 3,124 lb-ft of torque. John, on the other hand, saved the big shot of nitrous for another day yet still pulled off 1,736 rwhp and 2,420 lb-ft of torque. On the dragstrip it would be John who would get the upper hand, rocketing to a 5.72-second e.t. compared to the 5.87 by Michael. That left the sled pull, where John’s 281-foot pull was strong but not enough to beat the 298-foot effort by Michael. In the end, Michael took the win, with a points total that would have gotten him second place in UCC 2019. Not to be forgotten, of course, were the seven other trucks and teams that made the herculean effort to get there. Nathan Bandstra’s Duramax-powered GM made big power on the dyno with 1,722 rwhp, and Brian Shew muscled down the sled pulling track 313 feet.

Overall, the Ultimate Callout Challenge is truly a show within a show. Given the amount of products on hand, the awesome competition in the qualifier, and, of course, the 150-plus mph drag trucks, UCC would be worth the price of admission even if it didn’t have the main event. We say, bring on 2020.