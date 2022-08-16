PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: THERMO-TEC ALUMINIZED HEAT BARRIER

By Anya Murphy

Photos Supplied by Manufacturer

Keep essential engine parts cool and improve performance with Thermo-Tec’s aluminized heat barrier.

Sponsored Content

The Thermo-Tec Aluminized Heat Barrier is made up of woven silica with a flexible aluminized finish. Thermo-Tec designed this product so that it’s as versatile as possible; the application is designed for exhausts and manifolds, but you can use this heat shield for much more as well.

The highly reflective surface of the material is capable of withstanding radiant temperatures up to 2000ºF. The fabric side can handle direct temperatures up to 1000ºF.

If your goal is to keep hot engine parts isolated and protect electrical components as well as fresh bodywork, the Thermo-Tec aluminized heat barrier is for you.

A Thermo-Tec Aluminized Heat Barrier will protect your electrical components, painted surfaces, and plastic parts when you need to decrease the amount of radiant heat in your truck’s engine bay.

Installation

This product can be installed using standard rivets with a backup washer, or with weather strip adhesive.

Use of clamps or straps such as Thermo-Tec’s Snap Strap can be used to hold the blanket in place for manifolds or exhaust systems.

Additionally, the Thermo-Tec aluminized heat barrier comes as a 10 sq. ft. piece, but it can also be cut to fit any part to exactly suit your needs.

Learn More About Thermo-Tec Aluminized Heat Barrier for your Diesel

Check out Thermo-Tec’s YouTube channel (link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqSSRoiXvnxTvrQ1NNmbARw/videos), where they post great videos showing the installation of their products and more.

To get more information about how the Thermo-Tec heat barrier can work for your vehicle, click here. (link: https://www.thermotec.com/product/aluminized-heat-barrier-silver-thermo-tec)