Diamond Advantage Diesel Parts

When uptime is the bottom line, you can’t sacrifice part quality. Diamond Advantage offers high-quality diesel engine parts for Class 2 to 5 vehicles without the high-end price.

All Diamond Advantage parts are built on more than 100 years’ worth of Navistar experience, complete with a comprehensive two-year unlimited mileage warranty on parts and labor coverage for professional installers. You can also take advantage of a no-risk and hassle-free core return policy. But Diamond Advantage parts aren’t limited to Navistar platforms. The company’s support also covers the 6.6L Duramax and common-rail Cummins engines. Find a distributor near you today.

Source: https://www.diamondadvantageparts.com/